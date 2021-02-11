WeHOPE And United Hope Builders Announce Capital Campaign To Build Factory For Manufacturing Affordable Modular Homes Designed To Address Bay Area Housing Crisis

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeHOPE and United Hope Builders (UHB) today announced they are in the final stretch of securing capital investment to build a new factory dedicated to manufacturing affordable housing specifically to address the Bay Area housing crisis. With 75 percent of its capital investment already achieved, UHB/indie Dwell's new modular-home manufacturing plant is on track to open later this year in East Palo Alto. The new factory will provide more than 100 jobs and enable local community members to earn a living wage and benefits while supplying modular homes to local unhoused families.

Kicking off the public capital raising campaign, WeHOPE and UHB will host an event on Sunday, February 14, to open the doors to two new affordable dignified housing units, handing over the keys to unhoused neighbors while showcasing new home designs the factory intends to build. The event will demonstrate how these unique modular units can stand as single-family homes or be stacked into multifamily housing and subdivided into smaller studio apartments for rapid government rehousing deployment.

"For more than 21 years, WeHOPE has been getting people healthy, employed and housed, and now UHB is joining that fight by providing housing and jobs to our homeless and marginalized brothers and sisters. Together, WeHOPE and UHB are bringing hope home," said Pastor Paul Bains, founder of WeHOPE and UHB.

The new factory capital investment funds received to date mainly stem from individuals and private companies in the Bay Area looking to invest in the future of their communities by contributing to an effort intended to help solve the local housing crisis, offer new employment opportunities to those in need, and truly make a difference in the lives of others.

Special guest speakers at the February 14 event will include: Priscilla Chan, co-founder of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI); Warren Slocum, county board of supervisors for San Mateo; and East Palo Alto Mayor Carlos Romero.

As WeHOPE and UHB are committed to keeping all local community members safe, COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place to protect in-person attendees. If you are interested in attending the event on February 14, 2021, please RSVP to Dina Bartello at [email protected] or 650-779-4637. Those who prefer to attend virtually will receive a link following receipt of their RSVP.

About WeHOPE

The mission of WeHOPE is to help people become healthy, employed, and housed using innovative solutions. WeHOPE's Mobile Homeless Services meets the needs of the homeless where they are through initiatives that include access to free showers, laundry, safe parking for vehicle dwellers, virtual medical assessments, and comprehensive case management to assist in securing permanent housing. WeHOPE currently serves 4 counties and 17 cities throughout the Bay Area, including: Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, and San Francisco. To learn more about WeHOPE and how you can get involved, visit www.weHOPE.org

About United Hope Builders (UHB): United Hope Builders is the Bay Area factory partner for indieDwell, the national leader in steel modular housing. Led by a strong and diverse team, UHB was founded to bring affordable housing modules and planning to Bay Area developers, especially mission-aligned land holders like the faith-based community, school districts and other community-based organizations. UHB's flagship factory will be in East Palo Alto with opening targeted for Q3 2021. To learn more about United Hope Builders, visit www.unitedhopebuilders.org

