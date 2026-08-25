WEI Earns Spot on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 Fast Growth List

New recognition highlights WEI's ability to pair national scale with sustained business momentum

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEI, an award-winning IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized WEI on the all-new 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 Fast Growth list.

The new list highlights companies on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 that stand out for both significant revenue and continued growth. Honorees demonstrate the market scale, business momentum, and customer focus required to sustain growth and deliver meaningful results for their customers.

WEI announced that CRN® has recognized WEI on the all-new 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 Fast Growth list. Post this

"Growth matters most when it reflects the value we create for our clients," said Belisario Rosas, President and co-founder of WEI. "This recognition speaks to the trust organizations place in our team and to the dedication of our engineers, sales professionals, and technology partners. We remain focused on helping clients make confident technology decisions and turning those decisions into measurable business results."

WEI's recognition follows years of investment in engineering talent, strategic technology partnerships, and a customer-first approach to solving enterprise IT challenges. With more than 100 certified engineers, WEI guides organizations to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, prepare for AI, and build technology strategies aligned with long-term business priorities.

During the same period, WEI's full-time workforce increased by 26 percent, expanding its engineering, sales, and delivery teams to support client demand.

The recognition adds to a milestone period for WEI. The company was named the 2026 Hewlett Packard Enterprise North America Partner of the Year for Hybrid Cloud Solutions, earned HPE Triple Platinum Plus partner status, and was recognized by CVS Health as its 2025 Supplier Star of the Year. WEI was also named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list for the 14th consecutive year and the Solution Provider 500 for the 18th consecutive year.

"The companies recognized in this year's Solution Provider 500 Fast Growth exemplify the innovation, resilience, and strategic vision driving the IT channel forward," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "These organizations continue to achieve impressive size and growth while helping customers navigate an evolving technology landscape. We congratulate them on their success and look forward to seeing what they accomplish next."

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 Fast Growth list is available at crn.com/sp500-fastgrowth.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

For more information, visit wei.com.

SOURCE WEI