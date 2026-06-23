WEI Launches WEI Connect, Powered by Starlink: Enterprise Satellite Internet Deployed in Days, Not Months

New managed connectivity solution pairs Starlink's satellite network with WEI's enterprise integration, 24×7 support, and 4,000+ field technicians to deliver resilient primary and backup internet across every site

SALEM, N.H., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEI, an award-winning IT solutions provider, today announced WEI Connect, a managed enterprise connectivity solution powered by Starlink, the satellite internet division of SpaceX. WEI Connect enables organizations to deploy resilient, high-speed internet at fixed or mobile sites in hours rather than the 60 to 180 days typically required for traditional fiber or coax circuits. The solution maintains continuity across fixed or mobile sites, reducing business disruptions with enterprise-grade solutions that integrate into existing infrastructure, simplifying operations.

WEI offers Starlink's Mini, Standard, and Performance user terminals, tailored for organizations that require high-throughput, low-latency internet access at fixed or mobile sites. WEI Connect Starlink user terminal can be installed and activated in a matter of hours, with WEI's preconfigured deployment kits and local installation services enabling enterprises to bring new sites online rapidly.

"WEI Connect delivers enterprise-ready, always-on Starlink connectivity that lets organizations move at the speed of the business," said Belisario Rosas, President and co-founder of WEI. "By partnering with Starlink, we're giving IT leaders a new level of control over their networks, whether they're connecting remote offices, ensuring business continuity, or enabling modern WAN strategies. With WEI Connect, enterprises stay connected everywhere, all the time, gaining resilient connectivity across every site, so they can grow and operate without delays or disruptions."

WEI Makes Starlink Enterprise-Ready

WEI Connect provides total visibility through a single platform and partner. While Starlink provides powerful hardware, it takes an experienced IT partner to make it truly enterprise-ready—and that's where WEI stands apart. WEI provides 24x7 proactive support with a team that resolves issues fast and keeps customers ahead of evolving requirements.

WEI Connect with Starlink delivers on four core enterprise outcomes:

Built-in resiliency, ready in days, not months. WEI Connect delivers resilient, always-on enterprise connectivity across every site, getting businesses up and running fast, so organizations never have to wait. Preconfigured rapid deployment kits can be installed quickly by local technicians, and WEI validates and integrates Starlink with leading SD-WAN and SASE platforms including HPE Aruba Networking, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, and Cato Networks.

WEI Connect delivers resilient, always-on enterprise connectivity across every site, getting businesses up and running fast, so organizations never have to wait. Preconfigured rapid deployment kits can be installed quickly by local technicians, and WEI validates and integrates Starlink with leading SD-WAN and SASE platforms including HPE Aruba Networking, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, and Cato Networks. Simplified operations with centralized visibility. WEI Connect integrates into existing stacks, making it easy to manage distributed sites centrally and consistently. A purpose-built dashboard delivers real-time visibility into performance, usage, costs, site health, and SLA insights. Flexible, customized, and pooled data plans can be tailored for every site's unique needs.

WEI Connect integrates into existing stacks, making it easy to manage distributed sites centrally and consistently. A purpose-built dashboard delivers real-time visibility into performance, usage, costs, site health, and SLA insights. Flexible, customized, and pooled data plans can be tailored for every site's unique needs. Cost-effective primary and backup connectivity. WEI Connect provides cost-effective primary and backup internet solutions with custom consumption models that align with standard procurement models and customize billing.

WEI Connect provides cost-effective primary and backup internet solutions with custom consumption models that align with standard procurement models and customize billing. 24x7 expert support and rapid deployment at scale. Experience hands-on, high-touch customer service with stocked inventory ready for rapid deployment and device replacement. With more than 4,000 certified field technicians across North America, dedicated spare hardware, and SLAs offering four-hour response or next-business-day replacement, IT leaders can be confident that downtime will be minimized.

Complete Visibility Across Your Entire Footprint

WEI Connect integrates directly with the Starlink API and provides a centralized performance dashboard. This platform provides real-time telemetry across the enterprise, including usage tracking, billing by site or region, link speed, throughput, latency, and signal quality. It also delivers alerts for alignment or obstructions, thermal conditions, power disconnects, and pending software reboots, along with custom reporting and helpdesk ticketing integration.

"Starlink is changing what's possible for enterprise connectivity, but the real value comes from how it's deployed, supported, and integrated," said Greg LaBrie, Vice President & General Manager, WEI Connect. "WEI Connect is designed for enterprise expectations—adapting to the changing needs of your operations and delivering the reliability and expertise modern organizations require. With WEI's engineering expertise, managed services, and field deployment capabilities, enterprises can confidently adopt Starlink as part of a resilient, secure networking strategy."

To learn more about WEI Connect, visit our website: www.connect.wei.com.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiency around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

SOURCE WEI