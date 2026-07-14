WEI Named to CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 List for the 18th Consecutive Year

Recognition continues milestone year of industry honors, underscoring WEI's sustained growth as a trusted technology partner

SALEM, N.H., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEI, an award-winning IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized WEI on its prestigious 2026 Solution Provider 500 list. The designation marks the 18th consecutive year WEI has earned a place on the list. The annual ranking recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue.

For WEI, this recognition is the product of years of investment in engineering talent, including more than 100 highly certified engineers, strategic technology partnerships, and a customer-first approach to solving complex IT challenges. That commitment has helped organizations modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and build technology strategies that support long-term business success.

CRN® has recognized WEI on its prestigious 2026 Solution Provider 500 list for the 18th consecutive year. Post this

"Being recognized again this year reflects the trust our clients place in us, and that trust continues to drive our growth," said Belisario Rosas, President of WEI. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the strong partnerships we've built with our clients. Our continued growth reflects our commitment to helping organizations solve complex technology challenges and serving as a trusted long-term technology partner."

WEI was also named the 2026 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) North America Partner of the Year for Hybrid Cloud Solutions, earned HPE Triple Platinum Plus partner status, and was also named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list for the 14th consecutive year. Its technical bench was further validated with Palo Alto Networks NextWave Diamond Innovator status, Nutanix Premier Reseller status, and a fourth VMware Master Services Competency in Cloud Management and Automation; its client relationships were affirmed when CVS Health named WEI its 2025 Supplier Star of the Year.

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well-deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

As organizations continue to navigate rapid changes in technology, WEI remains committed to helping customers make informed IT decisions with practical guidance, engineering expertise, and solutions tailored to their business goals. Recognition on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 reinforces WEI's role as a trusted technology partner for organizations across North America.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

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© Copyright 2026 WEI. All Rights Reserved.

WEI Media Contact:

Erika Montgomery

Three Girls Media, Inc.

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE WEI