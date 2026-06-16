WEI Named 2026 HPE North America Partner of the Year

Recognition marks WEI's third HPE Partner of the Year award and highlights its leadership in hybrid cloud transformation, private cloud innovation, and HPE GreenLake solutions.

SALEM, N.H., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEI, a leading IT solutions provider, today announced it has been named the 2026 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) North America Partner of the Year for Hybrid Cloud Solutions.

The award recognizes WEI for its leadership in hybrid cloud, strong collaboration with HPE, and continued investment in technical expertise, certifications, and engineering excellence. The company helps customers modernize infrastructure across hybrid cloud, compute, storage, and networking environments while aligning technology investments with business objectives.

This marks WEI's third HPE Partner of the Year award and further reinforces its position as an HPE Triple Platinum Plus Partner, reflecting one of the highest levels of technical expertise and commitment within the HPE ecosystem. WEI's partnership with HPE extends over 30 years.

"Being named HPE's 2026 North America Partner of the Year for the third time is an incredible honor," said Belisario Rosas, President and Founder of WEI. "This recognition reflects our team's investment in world-class engineering capabilities and deep technical expertise that help customers navigate today's IT challenges. Together with HPE, we continue to help organizations modernize infrastructure, adopt hybrid cloud strategies, and build technology foundations that support innovation and growth."

"The HPE Partner of the Year 2026 Awards spotlight partners who don't just keep pace with innovation, they invest in truly understanding the full HPE portfolio and building the expertise to apply it to real customer challenges," said Simon Ewington, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem at HPE. "That depth of capability is what turns great technology into measurable outcomes for our customers. HPE is proud to celebrate our partners' achievements and to help them deliver world-class innovation and services for all our customers."

The recognition builds on WEI's continued investment in hybrid cloud expertise, including HPE GreenLake and private cloud solutions, as well as advanced certifications across compute, hybrid cloud, networking, and services delivery. These capabilities enable WEI to help customers modernize infrastructure while balancing identified business objectives.

For 36 years, WEI has guided organizations to align technology investments with business objectives through a customer-centric approach focused on assessment, design, implementation, and ongoing support. With more than 100 engineers comprising its technical bench, enterprises rely on WEI to modernize and optimize infrastructure environments spanning data center, cloud, networking, cybersecurity, end user compute, and digital transformation initiatives.

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technological environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiency around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

Media contact: Erika Montgomery, [email protected], 14082182391

SOURCE WEI