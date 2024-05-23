Weibo Announces First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We had a solid start to the year," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On the user front, we focused on the acquisition and engagement of high quality users and improving ROI of our channel investments. On the content front, we also made progress in optimizing traffic structure through continuous execution of vertical content strategy. On the monetization front, Weibo's business demonstrated stabilized trend, with enhanced operating efficiency this quarter. Looking forward, we are committed to consistently driving value of our platform and improving shareholder returns."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net revenues were US$395.5 million , a decrease of 4% year-over-year or flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

, a decrease of 4% year-over-year or flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Advertising and marketing revenues were US$339.0 million , a decrease of 5% year-over-year or flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

, a decrease of 5% year-over-year or flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$56.5 million , a decrease of 3% year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

, a decrease of 3% year-over-year or an increase of 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Income from operations was US$99.7 million , representing an operating margin of 25%.

, representing an operating margin of 25%. Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$49.4 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.19 .

and diluted net income per share was . Non-GAAP income from operations was US$125.8 million , representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 32%.

, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 32%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$106.6 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.41 .

and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was . Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 588 million in March 2024 .

. Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 255 million in March 2024 .

[1] We define constant currency (non-GAAP) by assuming that the average exchange rate in the first quarter of 2024 had been the same as it was in the first quarter of 2023, or RMB6.86=US$1.00.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2024, Weibo's total net revenues were US$395.5 million, a decrease of 4% compared to US$413.8 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were US$339.0 million, a decrease of 5% compared to US$355.3 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding advertising revenues from Alibaba were US$316.4 million, a decrease of 6% compared to US$337.0 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the unfavorable foreign exchange impact on the reported numbers.

VAS revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were US$56.5 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year compared to US$58.5 million for the same period last year.

Costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2024 totaled US$295.8 million, a decrease of 7% compared to US$317.3 million for the same period last year. In addition to the foreign exchange impact, the decrease was mainly resulted from the decrease in personnel related cost and marketing expense.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was US$99.7 million, compared to US$96.5 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 25%, compared to 23% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$125.8 million, compared to US$128.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 32%, compared to 31% last year.

Non-operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was US$23.6 million, compared to non-operating income of US$29.8 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 mainly included (i) net interest and other loss of US$18.6 million; and (ii) loss from fair value change of investments of US$3.6 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were US$25.0 million, compared to US$21.9 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$49.4 million, compared to US$100.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$0.19, compared to US$0.42 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$106.6 million, compared to US$111.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was US$0.41, compared to US$0.47 for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2024, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3.3 billion. For the first quarter of 2024, cash provided by operating activities was US$139.6 million, capital expenditures totaled US$21.7 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$14.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders before interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses/benefits, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. We have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)









































Three months ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2023

2023

2024

Net revenues:













Advertising and marketing

$ 355,300

$ 403,739

$ 338,951

Value-added services

58,478

59,928

56,546



Net revenues

413,778

463,667

395,497



















Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (1)

85,853

100,156

86,821

Sales and marketing (1)

106,494

139,726

103,627

Product development (1)

90,676

67,243

80,726

General and administrative (1)

34,265

37,537

24,586



Total costs and expenses

317,288

344,662

295,760

Income from operations

96,490

119,005

99,737



















Non-operating income (loss):













Investment related income (loss), net

27,155

25,544

(4,970)

Interest and other income (loss), net

2,682

16,713

(18,611)







29,837

42,257

(23,581)



















Income before income tax expenses

126,327

161,262

76,156

Less: Income tax expenses

21,852

72,578

25,044



















Net income

104,475

88,684

51,112

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

556

808

548

Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests

3,427

4,646

1,126

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 100,492

$ 83,230

$ 49,438





































Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 0.43

$ 0.35

$ 0.21

Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$ 0.42

$ 0.34

$ 0.19



















Shares used in computing basic net income per share attributable











to Weibo's shareholders

234,705

236,311

236,694

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share attributable











to Weibo's shareholders

236,895

246,382

263,644



















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:















Cost of revenues

$ 2,536

$ 1,851

$ 1,773



Sales and marketing

4,613

3,559

3,823



Product development

13,800

11,079

10,438



General and administrative

6,676

5,259

4,978



WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























As of









December 31,

March 31,









2023

2024















Assets

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,584,635

$ 2,144,546





Short-term investments

641,035

1,107,904





Accounts receivable, net

440,768

431,515





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

359,881

356,720





Amount due from SINA(1)

486,397

476,007





Current assets subtotal

4,512,716

4,516,692

















Property and equipment, net

220,663

216,684

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

300,565

290,731

Long-term investments

1,320,386

1,251,032

Other non-current assets

926,028

1,000,723

Total assets

$ 7,280,358

$ 7,275,862















Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 161,493

$ 149,456





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

666,833

662,803





Income tax payable

94,507

112,388





Deferred revenues

75,187

92,726





Unsecured senior notes

799,325

799,659





Dividends payable

-

199,399





Current liabilities subtotal

1,797,345

2,016,431



















Long-term liabilities:













Convertible senior notes

317,625

318,446





Unsecured senior notes

743,695

743,937





Long-term loans

791,647

792,563





Other long-term liabilities

112,430

109,743





Total liabilities

3,762,742

3,981,120

















Redeemable non-controlling interests

68,728

36,326

















Shareholders' equity :











Weibo shareholders' equity

3,398,735

3,208,844



Non-controlling interests

50,153

49,572





Total shareholders' equity

3,448,888

3,258,416

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity

$ 7,280,358

$ 7,275,862

































(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$445.2 million as of

December 31, 2023 and US$449.9 million as of March 31, 2024.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)































Three months ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2023

2023

2024

























Income from operations $ 96,490

$ 119,005

$ 99,737

Add: Stock-based compensation

27,625



21,748



21,012



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

4,439



5,103



5,059

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 128,554

$ 145,856

$ 125,808

























Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 100,492

$ 83,230

$ 49,438

Add: Stock-based compensation

27,625



21,748



21,012



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

4,439



5,103



5,059



Investment related gain/loss, net (1)

(27,155)



(25,544)



4,970



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

method investments

4,183



(10,547)



25,358



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

attributable to non-controlling interests

(157)



(311)



(436)



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)

196



(781)



(1,103)



Amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured

senior notes and long-term loans

1,606



3,468



2,314

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 111,229

$ 76,366

$ 106,612

























Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.47

$ 0.31 * $ 0.41 *























Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share attributable

to Weibo's shareholders

236,895



246,382



263,644

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders

236,895



246,382



263,644

























Adjusted EBITDA:



















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 100,492

$ 83,230

$ 49,438



Non-GAAP adjustments

10,737



(6,864)



57,174



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

111,229



76,366



106,612





Interest income, net

(9,743)



(870)



(9,151)





Income tax expenses

21,657



73,359



26,147





Depreciation expenses

10,601



9,303



9,417



Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,744

$ 158,158

$ 133,025

























Net revenues $ 413,778

$ 463,667

$ 395,497

























Non-GAAP operating margin

31 %



31 %



32 %

























(1) To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.



























(2) To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from

business acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were

recorded in entities established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is

more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.

























* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible senior notes for calculating diluted EPS.



WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

















Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2023

2024













Net revenues











Advertising and marketing











Non-Ali advertisers $ 337,031

$ 358,848

$ 316,400

Alibaba - as an advertiser 18,269

44,891

22,551

Subtotal 355,300

403,739

338,951















Value-added services 58,478

59,928

56,546



$ 413,778

$ 463,667

$ 395,497

