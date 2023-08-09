Weibo Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 24, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content, will announce its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Following the announcement, Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7 AM8 AM Eastern Time on August 24, 2023 (or 7 PM8 PM Beijing Time on August 24, 2023) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial in and instruction will be in the confirmation email upon registering.

Participants Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI59522cdba0784489bd072fa4fb46c60e 

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.weibo.com.

About Weibo Corporation

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness

Contact:
Investor Relations
Weibo Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898-3336
Email: [email protected].com

