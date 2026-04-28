Weibo Publishes 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced that it has published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The ESG report comprehensively showcases the Company's value creation across various topics, such as social value, technology empowerment, information security, employee development, content ecosystem, and green operations, demonstrating Weibo's long-term commitment to sustainable development.

"ESG is not only a guiding philosophy but also a call to action, and actions speak louder than words," said Mr. Charles Chao, Chairman of the Board of Weibo. "Weibo will stay dedicated to its original mission and continuously deepen ESG governance and practice, leveraging AI as the pivot and responsibility as the cornerstone. Looking ahead, we look forward to collaborating with every user, ecosystem partner, and all sectors of society to truly realize our vision of making the world a better place with the power of Weibo."

Weibo 2025 ESG Highlights :

1. Fulfilling Corporate Social Responsibility and Leveraging Social Media Value: Total Funds Raised on the Weibo Charity Platform Exceeded RMB790 Million

Leveraging the value proposition of social media platforms, Weibo is dedicated to amplifying social goodwill with platform capabilities, and fulfilling corporate responsibility through practical actions. In 2025, Weibo's total annual donations exceeded RMB16 million[1], primarily allocated to areas in critical need, such as disaster relief efforts for the Tibet earthquake and the Hong Kong fire, as well as rural educational support programs. The Weibo Charity Platform facilitated over 2.52 million individual donations annually, raising over RMB34.7 million in the year. As of the end of 2025, over 24,000 public welfare projects have been operated on the Weibo Charity Platform, with total funds raised on the platform exceeding RMB790 million.

Additionally, Weibo has refined its social-collaborative network, which closely connects governments, public welfare organizations, enterprises, celebrities, and hundreds of millions of users. Weibo actively fulfills social responsibilities together with its user community. The platform actively champions social causes, such as care for underprivileged communities, rural revitalization and traditional Chinese culture promotion, etc.

2. Empowering Product Innovation with AI and Creating a Diverse Content Ecosystem: MAUs of Weibo Intelligent Search Surpassed 80 Million

Empowered by advanced large language models, Weibo has deeply embedded AI into its business operations, integrating technological innovation throughout the entire product lifecycle. We have revamped Weibo's product experience, featuring intelligent interpretation and precise targeting of multimodal content. Meanwhile, we also systematically deploy AI capabilities across our monetization ecosystem, to drive the synergy between user experience and monetization growth. In December 2025, the MAUs of Weibo Intelligent Search product surpassed 80 million, with significant growth in DAUs and search queries. AI-generated ad creatives already accounted for 40% of consumption in promoted feed ad offerings under the real-time bidding system.

Weibo continues to enrich its vertical content ecosystem and has cultivated a diverse content ecosystem covering 43 verticals, such as entertainment, media, social current affairs, sports, finance, digital, games, and TV dramas & variety shows, etc., striving to provide users with rich, diverse, and high-quality multimedia content.

3. Advocating the "Tech for Good" Philosophy and Strengthening Information Security: 100% Coverage of ISO 27001 Certification

Weibo continuously optimizes its information security management system and safeguards user privacy, fostering a trustworthy and responsible platform. We have comprehensively upgraded the "Three-dimension and Four-layer" information security mechanism and established a full-lifecycle protection mechanism for personal information. In 2025, Weibo successfully passed the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification, covering 100% of the Weibo App businesses, as well as National Classified Protection of Cybersecurity (Level 3) certification.

Weibo advocates for "tech for good." The Company places strong emphasis on the safety of AI products and continuously refines its AI ethics framework, while advancing the implementation of AI technologies. Weibo maintains due caution and vigilance against the echo chamber effect and vulgar content, and upholds fairness and transparency in its algorithms. In key scenarios such as search and recommendation, Weibo discloses the underlying principles of its algorithms, leveraging technology to empower the platform and safeguard a healthy space for public discourse.

4. Championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Strengthening Human Capital: Female Employees Account for 55% of Total

Weibo strives to create an equal, diverse, and inclusive workplace. During the recruitment process, Weibo ensures that female candidates have equal opportunities. By the end of 2025, female employees accounted for 55% of total employees, with women occupying 49% of STEM[2]-related positions and 59% of revenue-generating roles. Women hold various leadership roles within the Company, including senior management positions and board members.

Weibo has established a comprehensive talent training system, achieving a 100% employee training coverage rate, with an average of approximately 26 training hours per employee in 2025. The Company provides employees with broad career development opportunities, competitive package, and a wide range of employee care programs, enhancing their sense of belonging and recognition. In 2025, our employee dedication rate reached 84% in the annual employee satisfaction survey, ranking in the top 25% of China's internet industry. Weibo was also honored with several excellent employer awards.

5. Focusing on Climate Change Response and Building Sustainable Digital Infrastructure: Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduced by 41%

Weibo is firmly committed to sustainable development philosophy, integrating green operations throughout its entire business lifecycle. The Company promotes technology innovation and scientific management across data center construction and site selection, daily operations, and supply chain procurement. We endeavor to save energy and reduce carbon footprint and drive digitalization, dedicating ourselves to building a sustainable future.

In 2025, Weibo's Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reduced by approximately 41% compared with 2024, exceeding its emissions reduction target. The Company also surpassed its water conservation target, achieving a conservation rate of 5.6%. In terms of infrastructure, Weibo continues to advance the strategic layout of computing hubs under the "East Data, West Computing" initiative. Newly built data centers in the Beijing–Tianjin–Hebei region achieved a PUE[3] of 1.25, with green power accounting for no less than 50%. In addition, Sina Plaza, the headquarter of Weibo, has obtained the LEED Platinum-level green building certification for both the construction and operation phases. We also extended green practices to our supply chain by establishing ESG evaluation criteria for suppliers, requiring energy efficiency indicators in server procurement, driving collaborative carbon reduction across the entire industrial chain.

Weibo's 2025 ESG report is available in both Chinese and English. For more information on our ESG reports and policies, please visit http://ir.weibo.com.

Note:

1. The annual donation amount included donation by Weibo, as well as donation under the name of its parent company Sina, and through the Sina Yangfan Public Welfare Fund.

2. STEM refers to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

3. PUE represents power usage effectiveness.

Contacts

Investors Relations

Weibo Corporation

Tel: +86-10-5898-3336

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Weibo Corporation