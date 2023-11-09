Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We further improved our platform's traffic structure and enhanced our operating efficiency this quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On user front, our MAUs crossed the 600 million milestone and continued to grow healthily. On content operation, we focused on reinforcing our content ecosystem through developing key content verticals, aiming to drive traffic growth across various content verticals, improve user engagement and unlock monetization potentials of our platform. On monetization, our advertising business exhibited modest recovery this quarter. We also achieved further margin expansion through solid execution of our efficiency initiatives, with operating margin and non-GAAP operating margin reaching 30% and 37% this quarter, respectively."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net revenues were US$442.2 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year or an increase of 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Advertising and marketing revenues were US$389.3 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year or an increase of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$52.9 million, a decrease of 12% year-over-year or a decrease of 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Income from operations was US$134.0 million, representing an operating margin of 30%.
  • Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$77.5 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.32.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was US$163.9 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 37%.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$136.6 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.57.
  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 605 million in September 2023, a net addition of approximately 21 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.
  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 260 million in September 2023, a net addition of approximately 8 million users on a year-over-year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the third quarter of 2023 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2022, or RMB6.85=US$1.00.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2023, Weibo's total net revenues were US$442.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to US$453.6 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were US$389.3 million, a decrease of 1% compared to US$393.4 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were US$367.6 million, a decrease of 3% compared to US$378.4 million for the same period last year.

VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were US$52.9 million, a decrease of 12% year-over-year compared to US$60.1 million for the same period last year, primarily due to decrease of game-related revenues.

Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2023 totaled US$308.2 million, a decrease of 7% compared to US$330.3 million for the same period last year. The decrease of costs and expenses was mainly resulted from unfavorable foreign exchange impact on the reported numbers as well as decrease of personnel related costs.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was US$134.0 million, compared to US$123.2 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 30%, compared to 27% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$163.9 million, compared to US$162.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 37%, compared to 36% last year.

Non-operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was US$28.4 million, compared to US$120.4 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 mainly included (i) a US$19.5 million net interest and other loss; (ii) a US$15.9 million investment related impairment, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a US$6.9 million gain from fair value change of investments in DiDi Global Inc. (OTC Pink: DIDIY), which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expenses were US$25.4 million, compared to US$19.8 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was US$77.5 million, compared to a loss of US$17.1 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was US$0.32, compared to diluted net loss per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders of US$0.07 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was US$136.6 million, compared to US$119.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was US$0.57, compared to US$0.50 for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2023, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.8 billion. For the third quarter of 2023, cash provided by operating activities was US$131.6 million, capital expenditures totaled US$7.8 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$13.9 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, impairment of intangible assets, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible debt, senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release, contain forward-looking statements. Weibo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)


























Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

Net revenues:









     Advertising and marketing

$     393,426

$     385,674

$     389,301

$  1,206,106

$  1,130,275

     Value-added services

60,134

54,566

52,850

182,228

165,894

    Net revenues

453,560

440,240

442,151

1,388,334

1,296,169












Costs and expenses:









     Cost of revenues (1)

94,383

94,272

93,998

294,498

274,123

     Sales and marketing (1)

113,619

105,425

109,776

354,442

321,695

     Product development (1)

97,025

92,945

82,764

315,862

266,385

     General and administrative (1)

25,322

24,145

21,627

93,358

80,037

     Impairment of intangible assets 

-

-

-

10,176

-

    Total costs and expenses

330,349

316,787

308,165

1,068,336

942,240

Income from operations

123,211

123,453

133,986

319,998

353,929












Non-operating loss:









     Investment related loss, net

(105,901)

(25,190)

(8,915)

(309,527)

(6,950)

     Interest and other income (loss), net

(14,460)

11,357

(19,498)

(21,765)

(5,459)


(120,361)

(13,833)

(28,413)

(331,292)

(12,409)












Income (loss) before income tax expenses

2,850

109,620

105,573

(11,294)

341,520

     Less: Income tax expenses

19,760

25,450

25,407

48,978

72,709












Net income (loss)

(16,910)

84,170

80,166

(60,272)

268,811

     Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

227

257

474

(3,911)

1,287

               Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests

-

2,526

2,203

-

8,156

Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$      (17,137)

$       81,387

$       77,489

$      (56,361)

$     259,368
























Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's
  shareholders

$          (0.07)

$            0.35

$            0.33

$          (0.24)

$            1.10

Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's
  shareholders

$          (0.07)

$            0.34

$            0.32

$          (0.24)

$            1.09












Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share









    attributable to Weibo's shareholders

235,894

235,361

235,842

235,543

235,307

Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share









    attributable to Weibo's shareholders

235,894

237,886

238,655

235,543

237,817












(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:










Cost of revenues

$           2,544

$           2,238

$           2,308

$           7,597

$           7,082

Sales and marketing

5,107

4,113

4,243

15,224

12,969

Product development

14,424

13,256

13,306

44,520

40,362

General and administrative

7,749

6,460

5,834

20,995

18,970

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)














December 31,

September 30,





2022

2023









Assets

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$     2,690,768

$     2,455,007



Short-term investments

480,428

314,629



Accounts receivable, net

502,443

434,069



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

391,502

374,940



Amount due from SINA(1)

487,117

497,108



      Current assets subtotal

4,552,258

4,075,753










Property and equipment, net

249,553

216,765

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

245,223

218,428

Long-term investments

993,630

1,283,578

Other non-current assets

1,088,790

916,013

Total assets

$     7,129,454

$     6,710,537









Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity 

Liabilities:






Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$        161,029

$        156,243



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

923,678

606,608



Income tax payable

55,282

74,887



Deferred revenues

79,949

79,028



Unsecured senior notes

-

798,991



     Current liabilities subtotal

1,219,938

1,715,757











Long-term liabilities:







Unsecured senior notes

1,540,717

743,453



Long-term loans

880,855

888,947



Other long-term liabilities

97,404

84,930



     Total liabilities

3,738,914

3,433,087










Redeemable non-controlling interests

45,795

59,296










Shareholders' equity :






Weibo shareholders' equity 

3,330,250

3,207,129


Non-controlling interests

14,495

11,025



Total shareholders' equity 

3,344,745

3,218,154

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and
    shareholders' equity

$     7,129,454

$     6,710,537



















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$420.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and US$429.0 million as of
September 30, 2023.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2023

2023

2022

2023


















Income from operations

$

123,211

$

123,453

$

133,986

$

319,998

$

353,929

  Add:

Stock-based compensation

29,824

26,067

25,691

88,336

79,383

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

4,381

4,271

4,209

15,027

12,919

Accrual of non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling  interest
  shareholders

4,689

-

-

15,587

-

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

-

10,176

-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

162,105

$

153,791

$

163,886

$

449,124

$

446,231


















Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

(17,137)

$

81,387

$

77,489

$

(56,361)

$

259,368

  Add:

Stock-based compensation

29,824

26,067

25,691

88,336

79,383

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

4,381

4,271

4,209

15,027

12,919

Accrual of non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
  shareholders

4,689

-

-

15,587

-

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

-

10,176

-

Investment related gain/loss, net (1)

105,901

25,190

8,915

309,527

6,950

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method
  investments 

(3,503)

(11,262)

19,430

2,414

12,351

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss
  attributable to non-controlling interests

(154)

(156)

(101)

(5,063)

(414)

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)

(6,605)

(727)

(645)

(22,917)

(1,176)

Amortization of  issuance cost of convertible debt, unsecured senior
  notes and long-term loans

1,611

1,606

1,607

4,833

4,819

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

119,007

$

126,376

$

136,595

$

361,559

$

374,200


















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's
  shareholders

$

0.50

*

$

0.53

$

0.57

$

1.52

*

$

1.57


















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
  attributable to Weibo's shareholders

235,894

237,886

238,655

235,543

237,817

  Add:

The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt (3)

6,753

-

-

6,753

-

The number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested restricted
  share units (3)

1,550

-

-

1,167

-

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
  attributable to Weibo's shareholders

244,197

237,886

238,655

243,463

237,817


















Adjusted EBITDA:















Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

(17,137)

$

81,387

$

77,489

$

(56,361)

$

259,368

Non-GAAP adjustments

136,144

44,989

59,106

417,920

114,832

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

119,007

126,376

136,595

361,559

374,200


Interest (income) expense, net

(8,896)

1,366

2,823

(28,325)

(5,554)


Income tax expenses

26,365

26,177

26,052

71,895

73,886


Depreciation expenses

8,268

9,962

9,354

25,614

29,917

Adjusted EBITDA

$

144,744

$

163,881

$

174,824

$

430,743

$

472,449


















(1)

To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.
























(2)

To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business
acquisitions and fair value change of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were recorded in entities established in
tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.


















(3)

To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested restricted share units which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.


















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.




WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)














Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,


2022

2023

2023

2022

2023












Net revenues










Advertising and marketing










     Non-Ali advertisers

$      378,378

$      358,894

$      367,633

$   1,141,405

$   1,063,558

     Alibaba - as an advertiser

15,048

26,780

21,668

64,701

66,717

         Subtotal

393,426

385,674

389,301

1,206,106

1,130,275













Value-added services

60,134

54,566

52,850

182,228

165,894


$      453,560

$      440,240

$      442,151

$   1,388,334

$   1,296,169












SOURCE Weibo Corporation

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.