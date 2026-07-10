TIANJIN, China, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichai Power (HKG:2338) announced that its independently developed WP15 hydrogen direct‑injection engine for heavy-duty vehicles has successfully passed the full China VI vehicle emission certification tests on July 3 at the CATARC Automotive Test Center (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. The achievement makes it the first heavy‑duty hydrogen internal combustion engine in both China and the world to comply with the country's stringent China VI emission standard.

Weichai Power Launches World’s First China VI-Compliant Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Engine, Setting a New Benchmark for Zero-Carbon Mobility

The certification was conducted under the complete operating cycle required by China's national heavy-duty engine emission standards. Testing covered a full range of operation condition, including cold start, low‑speed idling, high‑speed full‑load, and transient variable load changes, verifying the engine's emission performance, reliability and stability in real‑world applications.

Designed for zero‑carbon heavy‑duty transportation, the WP15 adopts a hydrogen direct-injection, spark‑ignited architecture and delivers industry-leading performance. Featuring a 14.6-liter displacement, the engine produces up to 600 horsepower and 2,800 N•m of torque while achieving a maximum brake thermal efficiency of 46.8%, combining strong power, low consumption, and zero emissions with strong commercialization potential.

With over 90% component commonality with conventional engine platforms, the WP15 inherits proven advantages in load capacity, range, and environmental adaptability, reducing production, retrofitting, and maintenance costs. Furthermore, its higher tolerance for hydrogen purity also lowers end-user fuel costs and accelerates fossil fuel replacement. The engine is well-suited for long-haul trucks, mining dump trucks, port equipment, steel mill vehicles, and large hydrogen power generators, driving green upgrades across transportation and heavy equipment sectors.

With 80 years of history, Weichai has been at the forefront of hydrogen power innovation in China. Through sustained investment in research and development, the company has established an integrated innovation system spanning fundamental research, technology development, product engineering, testing and commercialization, achieving multiple breakthroughs in the key hydrogen engine technologies.

This certification represents a significant achievement in Weichai's deep commitment to independent innovation and green development. Looking ahead, the company will accelerate mass production, actively support national hydrogen demonstration projects, and continue delivering high‑performance, zero‑carbon powertrain solutions that advance industrial decarbonization and the sustainable growth of the hydrogen energy industry.

For more information about Weichai Power, please visit https://weichai.com/ and its pages on X https://x.com/WeichaiOfficial and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WeichaiGroup.

SOURCE Weichai Power