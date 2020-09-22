Weichai-Westport WP12HPDI Engine is not Production Ready

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to avoid confusion among customers and investors in regard to the press release titled "Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification for WP12 Natural Gas Engine Powered by HPDI 2.0" issued by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. on September 18, 2020, Weichai Westport Inc. hereby issues a clarification statement as follows:

The WP12HPDI engine referred to the Westport Fuel Systems Inc.'s announcement is the WP12.460E60HPD engine produced by Weichai Westport Inc. Although the engine has obtained Certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the PRC, it may not be sold to the market according to the relevant Laws and Regulations of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Vehicles that apply with the WP12.460E60HPDI engine must successfully complete calibration work for high altitude, high temperature, cold environment and vehicle durability testing of over 700,000km before entering the market for sale.

As a result, the Weichai Westport Inc. is unable to offer the WP12.460E60HPDI engine to the market on commercial terms at this stage.

