Weichert Corporate Housing Earns Highest Average Service Score From Relocation Managers

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichert Corporate Housing, a leading provider of temporary accommodations and furnished apartments, has earned the highest average service satisfaction score among temporary housing providers in the 2019 Relocation Managers' Survey on Relocation Mortgage, Spouse/Partner/Family Services, Corporate Housing Service and Rental-Destination Service Industries.

Conducted by Trippel Survey & Research, this survey is the only evaluation to rank the quality of suppliers in these four relocation-related industries based on input received from managers of corporate programs. Approximately 233 managers participated in the survey.

In earning the highest average service satisfaction rating in its industry, Weichert Corporate Housing also improved upon its results in last year's survey, earning a higher metric. This is the second consecutive year in which Weichert Corporate Housing has earned exceptional scores in this survey, having received the highest net satisfaction rating within its industry in 2018.

"Receiving the top average score in service satisfaction from corporate managers is truly an honor because these managers understand — perhaps better than anyone — the critical role that quality temporary housing plays in keeping mobile employees happy and productive," said Frank Palestrini, president of Weichert Corporate Housing. "This accolade reflects the commitment and ingenuity of our teams and confirms that their attention to detail and relentless customer focus is a true competitive differentiator."

According to the survey, temporary housing continues to be a critical, highly utilized relocation benefit, with 63 percent of corporate managers making it a core benefit offered to all eligible employees.

