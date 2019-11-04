Weichert Corporate Housing Expands New York Leadership Team With New Appointments

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichert Corporate Housing, a leading provider of temporary accommodations and furnished apartments, has strengthened its New York-based leadership team with the appointment of two seasoned industry professionals.

Kristen Hewett has been named General Manager for Weichert Corporate Housing's New York and New Jersey operations. She has close to 15 years of experience in the corporate housing industry, beginning in customer services and advancing through a number of increasingly strategic management positions, and has deep-rooted knowledge of—and an exceptional reputation within—her market. She will report to Mark Pooley, Vice President.

Additionally, Thomas Toohey has been named Director of Business Development for New York and New Jersey. Toohey has close to a decade of corporate housing experience, and his consultative approach to partnering makes him a valuable resource to companies looking to provide exceptional experiences to their mobile employees. He will report to Mindy Pauley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"We are thrilled to expand our leadership team with these incredibly talented and deeply experienced individuals," said Frank Palestrini, President of Weichert Corporate Housing. "They will prove critical to helping us achieve our mission to provide the widest array of corporate housing solutions while driving our focused growth in this region."

