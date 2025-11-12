Weichert® Grows International Presence with Expansion into Aruba

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has announced a licensing agreement with PalmAruba Group in Noord, Aruba, marking the company's second international residential real estate office. The new location will operate as Weichert® – Aruba Realty.

Founder & Managing Director Victor Acosta and Sales & Marketing Manager Jennefer Dirks pose outside the new Weichert® – Aruba Realty office.

The partnership comes just months after the Weichert brand's international debut in the residential market with HomeLovers – Weichert® in Portugal. Together, these partnerships reflect the organization's commitment to expanding globally, bringing proven systems, tools, training, and support to new markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Weichert® – Aruba Realty to our growing international network," said Bill Scavone, President of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. "This is an exciting next step in our international expansion. Our partnership demonstrates how adaptable our model and systems are across diverse markets. We're proud to support their team as they deliver outstanding service backed by the strength of our Weichert brand."

Weichert® – Aruba Realty is led by Founder and Managing Director Victor Acosta, a leading real estate developer in Aruba with 30 years of experience. With a skilled team in architecture, engineering, design, construction, and sales, the company saw an opportunity to elevate its sales operations with a trusted brand. Alignment in core values and a shared commitment to client service drove the partnership with Weichert forward.

"We wanted to partner with a company that shares our values when it comes to providing exceptional support and emphasizing the importance of the client experience," said Acosta. "We found the perfect partner in Weichert. It has been a blessing bringing their brand to our island and uncovering everything they have to offer. Their expertise, systems, tools, and extensive training programs set our company up for extraordinary success and growth opportunities."

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (franchises): www.weichertfranchise.com, 877-533-9007.

Weichert® – Aruba Realty: www.WeichertAruba.com, +297-5867300 (message/WhatsApp), [email protected].

About Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.: Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. is a top real estate franchisor established in 2001 by Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, which has been in operation since 1969. The company provides a clearly defined business model for operating, managing, and marketing a real estate brokerage. The Weichert franchise network includes over 330 offices, serving markets in over 40 states.

Each Weichert® franchised office is independently owned and operated.

SOURCE Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.