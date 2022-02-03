Weichert Reports Notable Successes for Residential Companies in 2021

Streamlined Service Begets Success

Much of Weichert, Realtors' success within its company-owned sales offices may be attributed to the Weichert All Under One Roof SM offering of real estate, mortgage, insurance and closing settlement services.

"It was a fast-paced market – and still is! Our All Under One Roof Team of advisors work together to provide peace of mind for our customers and an efficient, streamlined buying and selling process," explained Carlo Siracusa, president of Weichert Residential Brokerage. "Those who are eligible may also be rewarded with exclusive incentives through our We Do It All, Guaranteed! Program, including valuable closing cost savings, a free one-year home warranty and a $5,000 closing date guarantee.* I feel confident this winning formula will continue to generate sales and happy customers throughout 2022."

Customized Technology Drives Business

The customized myWeichert technology platform has also been instrumental in the success of both the residential company and Weichert Real Estate Affiliates. The cutting-edge marketing tool has been instrumental in attracting broker/owners and agents looking for the latest in automation and functionality to help grow their business, thus increasing Weichert's franchise footprint.

In 2021, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. added 28 new offices, bringing the total up to 375 offices in 41 states. Nine more offices are slated to come online in the next few months, including offices in Montana and North Dakota —two new states outside the company's current geographic presence.

"Our myWeichert platform is a pivotal part of the unparalleled support system Weichert provides each of its affiliated agents and is a key selling point for our franchise owners," said Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. "Bidding wars, sales over asking price, waived appraisals and flexible closing dates were common in 2021, making quick decision-making a necessity. myWeichert improves the productivity and responsiveness of our associates, keeping them top of mind with buyers and sellers and a step ahead of the competition."

Healthy Support

Weichert also supports its associates nationwide by offering comprehensive health and wellness plans, including medical, dental, vision, term life insurance, among others. Available to associates from Weichert's company-owned and franchised offices, the Weichert LiveWell program is designed to provide peace of mind to individuals and their families by offering high-quality coverage at competitive rates.

"Typically, healthcare options have been limited or cost-prohibitive for real estate agents, most of whom do not have access to traditional employer-provided healthcare," Smith explained. "We want to help our sales associates build careers and thrive with us both professionally and personally."

Looking Ahead

In 2022, Weichert Companies will continue to provide value-added solutions for customers that exemplify its legendary customer service. For sales associates and affiliated agents, Weichert's comprehensive training, marketing and coaching will help them achieve new success and overcome any obstacles the market may throw at them.

"Though low inventory will continue to be a challenge this year – for buyers, sellers and brokerage firms alike – our associates and affiliated agents have all the support and resources they need to grow their business and succeed," said Smith. "Weichert has been an industry leader for more than 50 years. The company is well-positioned to navigate the ebb and flow of the market as we continue to ride a wave of success."

* in areas that use Weichert Insurance Agency and Weichert Title Group.

SOURCE Weichert Co.