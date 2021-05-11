Weichert Workforce Mobility Launches Innovative Solution for Keeping Distributed Workforce Compliant and Safe

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., one of the world's leading providers of global talent deployment solutions, today announced the launch of Weichert SMARTRIPSM, a more effective way for companies to manage and mitigate the risks associated with remote workers, virtual assignees and business travelers.

Weichert SMARTRIP helps companies keep their globally mobile employees and business travelers safe and compliant with tax and visa regulations and COVID-related restrictions.

In the wake of the pandemic, the mobile workforce has expanded to include everyone from "typical" transferees and assignees to business travelers and remote workers who can "work from anywhere." Accordingly, and with myriad global travel restrictions in place, many of the visa, tax, immigration and duty of care challenges involved in managing mobile talent have intensified.

SMARTRIP solves this problem, providing intuitive technology that effortlessly assesses each trip against the latest travel, tax and immigration regulations worldwide, and alerts a team of Weichert global mobility specialists who identify and address compliance risks before they become issues.

"SMARTRIP evolved from work we had done for one of the world's largest automobile manufacturers to help them better manage their human capital across the globe in the post-COVID landscape," said Janet Markle, Senior Regional Vice President. "It's the only solution of its kind to track and synergize immigration, tax and duty of care data into actionable information our clients can use to make the right decisions at the right time when it comes to their mobile talent."

Among SMARTRIP's many features:

Automated alerts deliver a highly efficient solution for managing an increasingly disbursed workforce with greater transparency and efficiency

Pre-trip assessments ensure employees are authorized to travel or work in their new location, then monitors their length of time in that location

Robust algorithms monitor fast-changing COVID-19 travel restrictions, immigration regulations and social security requirements.

Seamless integration with existing HRIS systems

SMARTRIP also addresses another important issue to companies with globally mobile talent: duty of care. In the event of an emergency, SMARTRIP lets HR or Security teams locate and communicate with employees and, if necessary, evacuate them to a place of safety.

"With immigration and tax guidelines evolving more rapidly and enforcing entities pursuing violations with greater vigilance, companies that cannot track the movement of their mobile workforce risk serious compliance issues, as well as the possibility of heavy fines, damage to their brand reputation and business restrictions," said Mark Bennett, Executive Vice President of Global Client Services. "The best way to avoid compliance failure is to ensure employees are aware of the risks and regulations before they depart or before they approve remote work arrangements."

For more info or to schedule a demo, visit weichertworkforcemobility.com/SMARTRIP or email [email protected]

