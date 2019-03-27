Weidai Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues were RMB993.5 million ( US$144.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 4.2% from RMB1,036.7 million in the previous quarter.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 4.2% from in the previous quarter. Loan facilitation service fees were RMB844.7 million ( US$122.9 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB844.5 million in the previous quarter.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to in the previous quarter. Post-facilitation service fees were RMB84.2 million ( US$12.2 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 9.0% from RMB92.5 million in the previous quarter.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 9.0% from in the previous quarter. Net income was RMB110.0 million ( US$16.0 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB187.3 million in the previous quarter.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to in the previous quarter. Adjusted net income[1] was RMB133.2 million ( US$19.4 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB215.1 million in the previous quarter.

Full Year 2018 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues were RMB3,913.5 million ( US$569.2 million ) in 2018, an increase of 10.4% from RMB3,545.4 million in 2017.

( ) in 2018, an increase of 10.4% from in 2017. Loan facilitation service fees were RMB3,155.7 million ( US$459.0 million ) in 2018, an increase of 17.2% from RMB2,692.0 million in 2017.

( ) in 2018, an increase of 17.2% from in 2017. Post-facilitation service fees were RMB342.1 million ( US$49.7 million ) in 2018, an increase of 13.9% from RMB300.2 million in 2017.

( ) in 2018, an increase of 13.9% from in 2017. Net income was RMB604.6 million ( US$87.9 million ) in 2018, an increase of 27.3% from RMB474.8 million in 2017.

( ) in 2018, an increase of 27.3% from in 2017. Adjusted net income[1] was RMB711.2 million ( US$103.4 million ) in 2018, an increase of 38.0% from RMB515.5 million in 2017.

[1] Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before share-based compensation expenses.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operational Highlights:

Loan volume

The following table sets forth the volume of loans we facilitated and originated (including loans funded by institutional funding partners) for the periods indicated:



For the three months ended For the year ended

September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018

RMB % of

total

loan

volume RMB % of

total

loan

volume RMB % of

total

loan

volume RMB % of

total

loan

volume

(in millions, except for percentages)

















Total loan volume 17,030 100.0 17,117 100.0 96,937 100.0 78,786 100.0 Including:















Loans funded by institutional

funding partners 733 4.3 891 5.2 1,495 1.5 3,231 4.1

Loan balance

Total loan balance was RMB19.9 billion (US$2.9 billion) as of December 31, 2018, compared to RMB20.4 billion as of September 30, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues decreased by 4.2% to RMB993.5 million (US$144.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB1,036.7 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease in total loan balance during the quarter. The Company's take rate[2] remained relatively stable at 5.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 5.1% in the previous quarter.

Loan facilitation service fees remained relatively stable at RMB844.7 million ( US$122.9 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB844.5 million in the previous quarter.

remained relatively stable at ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to in the previous quarter. Post-facilitation service fees decreased by 9.0% to RMB84.2 million ( US$12.2 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, from RMB92.5 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to changes in product mix.

decreased by 9.0% to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, from in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to changes in product mix. Other revenues increased by 36.7% to RMB48.9 million ( US$7.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, from RMB35.8 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to performance-based fees the Company received in connection with its collaboration with a financial institution for some of its loan products. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in the average rates of late payment penalties and loan collection fees the Company charged as it continued to optimize its collection policies.

increased by 36.7% to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, from in the previous quarter, primarily due to performance-based fees the Company received in connection with its collaboration with a financial institution for some of its loan products. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in the average rates of late payment penalties and loan collection fees the Company charged as it continued to optimize its collection policies. Net financing income decreased by 69.1% to RMB21.3 million ( US$3.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018, from RMB68.9 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to changes in the Company's collaborative arrangements with institutional funding partners, and thus a greater proportion of loans funded by institutional funding partners in the fourth quarter of 2018 were not recorded on the Company's balance sheet.

[2] "Take rate" is defined as dividing net revenue of a certain period by the period end loan balance.

Provision for loans and advances were RMB326.6 million (US$47.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB186.1 million in the previous quarter. Provision for loans and advances as a percentage of total loan volume increased substantially from 0.5% in the second quarter of 2018 to 1.1% in the third quarter of 2018, and further to 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven primarily by macroeconomic headwinds that negatively impacted small and micro enterprises. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the general macroeconomic environment in China deteriorated significantly which resulted in the Company recording additional allowance for loans and advances after taking into consideration current economic factors. As of December 31, 2018, NPL balance[3] increased by 38.3% from as of September 30, 2018, while allowance for acquired non-performing loans increased by 53.1%.

[3] NPL balance is the total balance of acquired non-performing loans' outstanding principal and interest.

Operating costs and expenses were RMB625.3 million (US$90.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB640.7 million in the previous quarter. Operating costs and expenses as a percentage of net revenues increased from 61.8% in the third quarter of 2018 to 62.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Provision for financial guarantee liabilities arises out of the Company's off-balance sheet loan facilitations where the Company provided financial guarantees. Provision for financial guarantee liabilities was RMB21.7 million ( US$3.2 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2018, the amount of provision for financial guarantee liabilities was not material.

arises out of the Company's off-balance sheet loan facilitations where the Company provided financial guarantees. Provision for financial guarantee liabilities was ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2018, the amount of provision for financial guarantee liabilities was not material. Origination and servicing expenses decreased by 3.3% to RMB413.8 million ( US$60.2 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB428.0 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to continued cost optimization efforts, including closing of certain underperforming service centers and termination of certain employees. Origination and servicing expenses as a percentage of net revenues increased to 41.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 41.3% in the third quarter of 2018.

decreased by 3.3% to ( ) for the fourth quarter of 2018 from in the previous quarter, primarily due to continued cost optimization efforts, including closing of certain underperforming service centers and termination of certain employees. Origination and servicing expenses as a percentage of net revenues increased to 41.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 41.3% in the third quarter of 2018. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 49.1% to RMB39.2 million ( US$5.7 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB77.0 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company's initial public offering in the United States in November 2018 , which significantly enhanced Weidai's brand awareness and raised its profile, enabling the Company to engage in fewer marketing activities and increasingly leverage word-of-mouth marketing.

decreased by 49.1% to ( ) for the fourth quarter of 2018 from in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company's initial public offering in in , which significantly enhanced Weidai's brand awareness and raised its profile, enabling the Company to engage in fewer marketing activities and increasingly leverage word-of-mouth marketing. General and administrative expenses increased by 11.4% to RMB112.9 million ( US$16.4 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB101.4 million in the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to Weidai's corporate anniversary celebration and related expenses. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 also included RMB3.9 million ( US$0.6 million ) IPO-related expenses, compared to RMB6.9 million in the previous quarter.

increased by 11.4% to ( ) for the fourth quarter of 2018 from in the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to Weidai's corporate anniversary celebration and related expenses. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 also included ( ) IPO-related expenses, compared to in the previous quarter. Research and development expenses increased by 10.0% to RMB37.8 million ( US$5.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB34.3 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to costs related to the development and upgrading of the Company's technology infrastructure.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB23.2 million (US$3.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB27.8 million in the previous quarter.

Income tax expenses were RMB21.5 million (US$3.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB79.1 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to tax planning relating to the allocation of tax benefits between the Company's VIE and subsidiaries. In the fourth quarter of 2018, certain of the Company's subsidiaries were qualified as high and new technology enterprises, entitling them to a 15% preferential tax rate from 2018 to 2020.

Net income was RMB110.0 million (US$16.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB187.3 million in the previous quarter.

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB108.7 million (US$15.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB184.8 million in the previous quarter.

Adjusted net income was RMB133.2 million (US$19.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB215.1 million in the previous quarter.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues increased by 10.4% to RMB3,913.5 million (US$569.2 million) in 2018 from RMB3,545.4 million in 2017, primarily due to an increase in loan facilitation service fees and post-facilitation service fees. The Company's take rate increased to 19.6% in 2018 from 17.7% in 2017.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 17.2% to RMB3,155.7 million ( US$459.0 million ) in 2018 from RMB2,692.0 million in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to product mix changes that resulted in a higher blended take rate.

increased by 17.2% to ( ) in 2018 from in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to product mix changes that resulted in a higher blended take rate. Post-facilitation service fees increased by 13.9% to RMB342.1 million ( US$49.7 million ) in 2018 from RMB300.2 million in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to product mix changes that resulted in a higher blended take rate.

increased by 13.9% to ( ) in 2018 from in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to product mix changes that resulted in a higher blended take rate. Other revenues decreased by 37.8% to RMB189.7 million ( US$27.6 million ) in 2018 from RMB305.0 million in 2017, primarily due to a decrease in loan collection fees, as the Company continued to optimize its collection policies.

decreased by 37.8% to ( ) in 2018 from in 2017, primarily due to a decrease in loan collection fees, as the Company continued to optimize its collection policies. Net financing income decreased by 6.7% to RMB246.6 million ( US$35.9 million ) in 2018 from RMB264.2 million in 2017, primarily due to reduced take rate of on-balance sheet loans.

Provision for loans and advances were RMB751.6 million (US$109.3 million) in 2018, compared to RMB484.1 million in 2017. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in delinquency rates as a result of industry-wide turmoil, and macroeconomic headwinds that negatively impacted small and micro enterprises, and (ii) the significant deterioration of the general macroeconomic environment in China which resulted in the Company recording additional allowance for loans and advances after taking into consideration current economic factors. Provision for loans and advances as a percentage of net revenues increased to 19.2% in 2018 from 13.7% in 2017.

Operating costs and expenses increased by 1.7% to RMB2,519.5 million (US$366.4 million) in 2018 from RMB2,476.5 million in 2017. Operating costs and expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased from 69.9% in 2017 to 64.4% in 2018.

Provision for financial guarantee liabilities provision for financial guarantee liabilities was RMB21.7 million ( US$3.2 million ) in 2018.

provision for financial guarantee liabilities was ( ) in 2018. Origination and servicing expenses decreased by 1.5% to RMB1,757.9 million ( US$255.7 million ) in 2018, from RMB1,784.9 million in 2017, primarily due to continued cost optimization efforts, including closing of certain underperforming service centers and termination of certain employees. Origination and servicing expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 44.9% in 2018 from 50.5% in 2017.

decreased by 1.5% to ( ) in 2018, from in 2017, primarily due to continued cost optimization efforts, including closing of certain underperforming service centers and termination of certain employees. Origination and servicing expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 44.9% in 2018 from 50.5% in 2017. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 19.3% to RMB221.1 million ( US$32.2 million ) in 2018 from RMB273.8 million in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to Weidai's enhanced brand awareness and profile as a public company, which has enabled the Company to engage in fewer marketing activities and increasingly leverage word-of-mouth marketing.

decreased by 19.3% to ( ) in 2018 from in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to Weidai's enhanced brand awareness and profile as a public company, which has enabled the Company to engage in fewer marketing activities and increasingly leverage word-of-mouth marketing. General and administrative expenses increased by 19.8% to RMB379.4 million ( US$55.2 million ) in 2018 from RMB316.8 million in 2017. The increase was primarily due to (i) increases in salaries and benefits for headquarters' management, finance and administrative personnel primarily due to salary increases and increase in headcounts, and (ii) IPO-related expenses.

increased by 19.8% to ( ) in 2018 from in 2017. The increase was primarily due to (i) increases in salaries and benefits for headquarters' management, finance and administrative personnel primarily due to salary increases and increase in headcounts, and (ii) IPO-related expenses. Research and development expenses increased by 38.0% to RMB139.3 million ( US$20.3 million ) in 2018 from RMB101.0 million in 2017, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff salaries and benefits, and an increase in the number of technology personnel, and (ii) costs related to the development and upgrading of the Company's technology infrastructure.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB106.6 million (US$15.5 million) in 2018, compared to RMB40.7 million in 2017.

Income tax expenses were RMB159.6 million (US$23.2 million) in 2018, compared to RMB193.2 million in 2017.

Net income was RMB604.6 million (US$87.9 million) in 2018, compared to RMB474.8 million in 2017.

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB721.6 million (US$105.0 million) in 2018, compared to RMB466.2 million in 2017.

Adjusted net income was RMB711.2 million (US$103.4 million) in 2018, compared to RMB515.5 million in 2017.

Selected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operational Results

The following table sets forth the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans as of December 31, 2018 (excluding (i) loans that were charged off and (ii) loan products that were discontinued[4]):



Delinquent for

1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days Over 90

days Total As of September 30, 2018 0.75% 0.29% 0.58% 1.48% 3.10% As of December 31, 2018 0.85% 0.62% 0.65% 2.45% 4.57%

The following table sets forth the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans as of December 31, 2018 (including loan products that were discontinued):



Delinquent for

1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days Over 90

days Total As of September 30, 2018 0.94% 0.58% 0.88% 2.18% 4.57% As of December 31, 2018 0.94% 0.83% 0.86% 3.83% 6.45%

The following chart displays the M3+ Delinquency Rates by Vintage[5] for all continuing loans facilitated through the Company's online marketplace:

Please click here to view our vintage curve:

https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190326/2414317-1

[4] Loan products that were discontinued as of December 31, 2018 include home equity loans, certain types of consumption loans and unsecured auto-financing loans offered to those who have taken out auto-financing loans from certain commercial banks. [5] "M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage" is defined as the total balance of outstanding principal of a vintage for which any payment of principal or interest is over 90 calendar days past due as of a particular date (adjusted to reflect total amount of past due payments for principal and interest that have been subsequently collected), divided by the total initial principal in such vintage.

Initial Public Offering

On December 14, 2018, the underwriters exercised their over-allotment options to purchase 456,427 American depositary shares ("ADSs") from the Company. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company. Together with the over-allotment exercise, the final offering size of the Company's initial public offering totaled US$50 million.

After the exercise of over-allotment options, the Company has 70,447,177 ordinary shares outstanding, comprised of 35,375,777 Class A ordinary shares and 35,071,400 Class B ordinary shares.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that adjusted net income helps identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that adjusted net income provides useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About Weidai Ltd.

Weidai Ltd. is a pioneer and leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with both online investors and institutional funding partners through its platform.

For more information, please visit http://weidai.investorroom.com/ .

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8755 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on December 31, 2018 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Weidai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Weidai's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited the following: Weidai's goal and strategies; Weidai's expansion plans; Weidai's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Weidai's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Weidai's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, investors and financial institutions and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; Weidai's assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China; and Weidai's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Weidai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

WEIDAI LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

2017 2018

RMB RMB US$

(in thousands)







ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents. 1,765,572 1,741,911 253,350 Restricted cash 1,092,921 1,619,937 235,610 Loans and advances, net 1,938,492 1,482,368 215,602 Short-term investments 8,500 4,100 596 Prepaid expenses and other assets 433,597 560,165 81,474 Amounts due from related parties 9,168 21,797 3,170 Total current assets. 5,248,250 5,430,278 789,802 Non-current assets:





Restricted cash 4,000 19,368 2,817 Long-term investments 359,333 13,333 1,939 Loans and advances, net 390,171 421,564 61,314 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,048 7,606 1,106 Property, equipment and software, net 99,433 88,731 12,905 Goodwill - 5,812 845 Deferred tax assets 158,566 329,796 47,967 Total non-current assets 1,019,551 886,210 128,893 Total assets 6,267,801 6,316,488 918,695







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities (including current liabilities of

the consolidated VIE and subsidiaries without

recourse to the primary beneficiary of

RMB4,633,990 and RMB3,571,677

(US$519,479) as of December 31, 2017 and

December 31, 2018, respectively):





Short-term borrowings 200,000 - - Payable to institutional funding partners and

online investors 1,770,681 1,005,236 146,206 Current account with online investors and

borrowers. 1,883,446 2,005,605 291,703 Income tax payable 243,338 70,679 10,280 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 461,295 501,439 72,931 Amounts due to related parties 62,900 28,728 4,179 Deferred revenue 12,330 11,962 1,740 Total current liabilities 4,633,990 3,623,649 527,039 Non-current liabilities (including non-current

liabilities of the consolidated VIE and

subsidiaries without recourse to the primary

beneficiary of RMB457,724 and RMB475,613

(US$69,175) as of December 31, 2017 and

December31, 2018, respectively):





Payable to institutional funding partners and

online investors 416,118 450,160 65,473 Deferred revenue 887 11,343 1,650 Other non-current liabilities 40,719 14,110 2,052 Total non-current liabilities 457,724 475,613 69,175 Total liabilities 5,091,714 4,099,262 596,214







Mezzanine equity:





Series A preferred shares (par value of

US$0.000002 per share; 9,146,250 shares

authorized, issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2017) 18,856 - - Series A+ preferred shares (par value of

US$0.000002 per share; 1,829,250 shares

authorized, issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2017) 3,771 - - Series B preferred shares (par value of

US$0.000002 per share; 3,048,800 shares

authorized, issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2017) 6,283 - - Series C preferred shares (par value of

US$0.000002 per share; 3,074,400 shares

authorized, issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2017) 360,000 - - Total mezzanine equity 388,910 - -







Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.000002 per

share; 24,982,901,300 shares authorized,

48,392,050 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2017) 1 - - Class A ordinary shares (par value of

US$0.000002 per share; 35,375,777 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018) - - - Class B ordinary shares (par value of

US$0.000002 per share; 35,071,400 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018) - 1 - Additional paid-in capital 468,352 1,170,956 170,308 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (2,700) (393) Retained earnings 318,824 1,040,443 151,326 Total Weidai Ltd. shareholders' equity 787,177 2,208,700 321,241 Noncontrolling interests - 8,526 1,240 Total shareholders' equity 787,177 2,217,226 322,481 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE

EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,267,801 6,316,488 918,695

WEIDAI LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended Year Ended

September

30, 2018 December 31, 2018 December

31, 2017 December 31, 2018

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data)













Net revenues:











Loan facilitation service fees 844,467 844,735 122,862 2,691,953 3,155,721 458,981 Post facilitation service fees 92,487 84,174 12,243 300,185 342,052 49,749 Other revenues 35,770 48,894 7,111 305,037 189,712 27,592 Financing income 105,979 62,164 9,041 303,292 402,750 58,578 Less: Funding costs (37,076) (40,860) (5,943) (39,056) (156,138) (22,709) Net financing income 68,903 21,304 3,098 264,236 246,612 35,869 Business related taxes and

surcharges (4,937) (5,593) (813) (15,981) (20,623) (2,999) Total net revenues 1,036,690 993,514 144,501 3,545,430 3,913,474 569,192 Provision for loan losses (186,083) (326,631) (47,507) (484,063) (751,572) (109,312) Net revenues after provision for

loans and advances 850,607 666,883 96,994 3,061,367 3,161,902 459,880













Operating costs and expenses:











Provision for financial guarantee

liabilities - (21,712) (3,158) - (21,712) (3,158) Origination and servicing

expenses (428,025) (413,750) (60,177) (1,784,914) (1,757,935) (255,681) Sales and marketing expenses (76,972) (39,151) (5,694) (273,838) (221,117) (32,160) General and administrative

expenses (101,361) (112,906) (16,421) (316,772) (379,415) (55,184) Research and development

expenses (34,333) (37,771) (5,494) (100,966) (139,318) (20,263) Total operation costs and

expenses (640,691) (625,290) (90,944) (2,476,490) (2,519,497) (366,446)













Income from operations 209,916 41,593 6,050 584,877 642,405 93,434 Interest income, net 18,656 21,247 3,090 30,303 66,791 9,714 Government subsidies 37,019 32,427 4,716 53,616 70,351 10,232 Other income/(expenses), net 821 (6,785) (987) (772) (15,288) (2,224) Net income before income taxes 266,412 88,482 12,869 668,024 764,259 111,156 Income tax (expenses)/benefits (79,111) 21,496 3,126 (193,203) (159,629) (23,217) Net income 187,301 109,978 15,995 474,821 604,630 87,939 Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (2,452) (1,304) (190) - (3,011) (438) Net income and comprehensive

income attributable to

Weidai Ltd.' shareholders 184,849 108,674 15,805 474,821 601,619 87,501 Dividends declared to preferred

shareholders - - - (8,604) - - Reversal of accretion on Series

C preferred shares - - - - 120,000 17,453 Net income and comprehensive

income attributable to

Weidai Ltd.' ordinary

shareholders 184,849 108,674 15,805 466,217 721,619 104,954 Earnings per share:











Basic 2.82 1.61 0.23 7.25 10.93 1.59 Diluted 2.82 1.61 0.23 7.25 10.93 1.59 Shares used in earnings per

share computation:











Basic 48,392,050 58,556,551 58,556,551 48,392,050 50,954,061 50,954,061 Diluted 65,490,750 58,556,551 58,556,551 51,466,450 50,954,061 50,954,061

WEIDAI LTD. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended Year Ended

September

30, 2018 December 31, 2018 December

31, 2017 December 31, 2018

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$

(in thousands)













Net income 187,301 109,978 15,995 474,821 604,630 87,939 Add:











Share-based compensation

expenses 27,760 23,216 3,377 40,719 106,571 15,500 Adjusted net income 215,061 133,194 19,372 515,540 711,201 103,439

SOURCE Weidai Ltd.

