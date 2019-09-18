Weidai Ltd. Announces Second quarter 2019 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues were RMB906.7 million ( US$132.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 4.4% from RMB948.4 million in the same period of 2018 and a decrease of 4.5% from RMB949.7 million sequentially.

( ) in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 4.4% from in the same period of 2018 and a decrease of 4.5% from sequentially. Loan facilitation service fees were RMB758.5 million ( US$110.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB752.2 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB766.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

( ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019. Post-facilitation service fees were RMB89.0 million ( US$13.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 7.2% from RMB83.1 million in the same period of 2018 and an increase of 6.6% from RMB83.5 million sequentially.

( ) in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 7.2% from in the same period of 2018 and an increase of 6.6% from sequentially. Net income was RMB106.9 million ( US$15.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB182.7 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB109.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

( ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income [1] was RMB130.1 million ( US$18.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB205.4 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB134.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

[1] Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before share-based compensation expenses.

Second quarter 2019 Operational Highlights:

Loan volume

The following table sets forth the volume of loans we facilitated and originated (including loans funded by institutional funding partners) for the periods indicated:



For the three months ended,

March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019

RMB % of total loan

volume RMB % of total

loan volume

(in millions, except for percentages)









Total loan volume 15,247 100.0 17,603 100.0 Including:







Loans funded by institutional funding

partners 733 4.8 749 4.3

Loan balance

Total loan balance decreased to RMB18.2 billion (US$2.7 billion) as of June 30, 2019 from RMB19.6 billion as of March 31, 2019.

Second quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues decreased by 4.5% to RMB906.7 million (US$132.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB949.7 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to decreases in other revenues and net financing income. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in post-facilitation service fees. The Company's take rate[2] increased to 5.0% in the second quarter of 2019 from 4.8% in the previous quarter.

Loan facilitation service fees remained relatively stable at RMB758.5 million ( US$110.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB766.9 million in the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2019, the impact of applying ASC 606 resulted in a decrease in loan facilitation service fees of RMB 126.4 million ( US$18.4 million ).

remained relatively stable at ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2019, the impact of applying ASC 606 resulted in a decrease in loan facilitation service fees of ( ). Post-facilitation service fees increased by 6.6% to RMB89.0 million ( US$13.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB83.5 million in the previous quarter.

increased by 6.6% to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, from in the previous quarter. Other revenues decreased by 58.5% to RMB21.4 million ( US$3.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB51.6 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to the reclassification of insurance revenue, which previously was recorded under other revenues, to loan facilitation service fees and post-facilitation service fees according to its nature.

decreased by 58.5% to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, from in the previous quarter, primarily due to the reclassification of insurance revenue, which previously was recorded under other revenues, to loan facilitation service fees and post-facilitation service fees according to its nature. Net financing income decreased by 20.7% to RMB37.8 million ( US$5.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB47.7 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease in loan balance of the Company's on-balance sheet loans.

[2] "Take rate" is defined as dividing net revenue of a certain period by the period end loan balance.

Provision for loans and advances increased by 3.3% to RMB252.3 million (US$36.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB244.1 million in the previous quarter. Provision for loans and advances as a percentage of total loan volume decreased to 1.4% in the second quarter of 2019 from 1.6% in the previous quarter. Provision for loans and advances as a percentage of net revenue increased to 27.8% in the second quarter of 2019 from 25.7% in the previous quarter.

Operating costs and expenses decreased by 2.4% to RMB566.7 million (US$82.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB580.8 million in the previous quarter. Operating costs and expenses as a percentage of net revenues increased to 62.5% in the second quarter of 2019 from 61.2% in the previous quarter.

Provision for financial guarantee liabilities increased by 53.5% to RMB82.7 million ( US$12.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB53.9 million in the previous quarter.

increased by 53.5% to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, from in the previous quarter. Origination and servicing expenses decreased by 15.2% to RMB319.1 million ( US$46.5 million ) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB376.4 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to continued cost optimization efforts. Origination and servicing expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 35.2% in the second quarter of 2019 from 39.6% in the previous quarter.

decreased by 15.2% to ( ) for the second quarter of 2019 from in the previous quarter, primarily due to continued cost optimization efforts. Origination and servicing expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 35.2% in the second quarter of 2019 from 39.6% in the previous quarter. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 56.4% to RMB76.4 million ( US$11.1 million ) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB48.9 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in online marketing activities in the second quarter of 2019.

increased by 56.4% to ( ) for the second quarter of 2019 from in the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in online marketing activities in the second quarter of 2019. General and administrative expenses decreased by 23.5% to RMB58.2 million ( US$8.5 million ) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB76.1 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in staff costs.

decreased by 23.5% to ( ) for the second quarter of 2019 from in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in staff costs. Research and development expenses increased by 18.3% to RMB30.2 million ( US$4.4 million ) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB25.5 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to continued investment in technology infrastructure and systems.

Share-based compensation expenses decreased by 9.5% to RMB23.2 million (US$3.4 million) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB25.6 million in the previous quarter.

Income tax expenses decreased by 64.7% to RMB13.4 million (US$2.0 million) for the second quarter of 2019, from RMB38.1 million in the previous quarter.

Net income decreased by 1.9% to RMB106.9 million (US$15.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB109.0 million in the previous quarter.

Net income and comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased by 2.0% to RMB103.3 million (US$15.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB105.4 million in the previous quarter.

Adjusted net income decreased by 3.3% to RMB130.1 million (US$18.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB134.6 million in the previous quarter.

Recent Developments

Change of Custodian Bank

To provide better and more efficient services to borrowers and investors, the Company changed its custodian bank to Sichuan Xinwang Bank Co., Ltd., the third privately-owned Internet bank in China, in August 2019, after its custodian agreement with Xiamen Bank had expired.

Change of accounting treatment for certain consumption loans

From July 1, 2019 onwards, the Company no longer provided financial guarantees to online investors for consumption loans pursuant to regulatory requirements. As a result, no guarantee liability will be recorded for new consumption loans facilitated after July 1, 2019.

Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2019 (U.S. Time). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://weidai.investorroom.com/.

Weidai will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, 50/F, West Building, Fortune Finance Center, No. 33 Jiefang East Road, Jianggan District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that adjusted net income helps identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that adjusted net income provides useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About Weidai Ltd.

Weidai Ltd. is a pioneer and leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with both online investors and institutional funding partners through its platform.

For more information, please visit http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 28, 2019 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Weidai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Weidai's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited the following: Weidai's goal and strategies; Weidai's expansion plans; Weidai's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Weidai's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Weidai's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, investors and financial institutions and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; Weidai's assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China; and Weidai's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Weidai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Christensen

Mr. Christian Arnell

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US:

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

WEIDAI LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)







As of March 31, As of June 30,

2019 2019

RMB RMB US$

(in thousands)







ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,472,593 862,841 125,687 Restricted cash 838,961 806,203 117,437 Loans and advances, net 1,155,368 1,676,616 244,227 Contract assets 944,495 840,125 122,378 Short-term investments 222,920 336,192 48,972 Prepaid expenses and other assets 483,135 562,560 81,946 Amounts due from related parties 17,198 38,746 5,644 Total current assets 5,134,670 5,123,283 746,291 Non-current assets:





Restricted cash 27,901 31,547 4,595 Long-term investments 13,333 13,333 1,942 Loans and advances, net 402,260 211,829 30,856 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,606 9,606 1,399 Property, equipment and software, net 81,568 74,156 10,802 Goodwill 5,812 5,812 847 Contract assets. 366,060 343,982 50,107 Deferred tax assets 317,498 388,404 56,577 Total non-current assets 1,220,038 1,078,669 157,125 Total assets 6,354,708 6,201,952 903,416







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities (including current liabilities of

the consolidated VIE and subsidiaries without

recourse to the primary beneficiary of

RMB2,231,239 and RMB2,195,061

(US$319,747) as of March 31, 2019 and June 30,

2019, respectively):





Payable to institutional funding partners and

online investors 504,402 456,764 66,535 Current account with online investors and

borrowers. 1,197,838 1,187,500 172,979 Income tax payable 94,959 117,644 17,137 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 451,253 431,344 62,832 Amounts due to related parties 14,705 21,142 3,080 Contract liabilities 22,918 19,573 2,851 Total current liabilities 2,286,075 2,233,967 325,414 Non-current liabilities (including non-current

liabilities of the consolidated VIE and

subsidiaries without recourse to the primary

beneficiary of RMB726,598 and RMB497,732

(US$72,503) as of March 31, 2019 and June 30,

2019, respectively):





Payable to institutional funding partners and

online investors 425,875 222,906 32,470 Contract liabilities 6,041 18,637 2,715 Other non-current liabilities 14,615 22,459 3,272 Deferred tax liabilities 280,067 233,730 34,046 Total non-current liabilities 726,598 497,732 72,503 Total liabilities 3,012,673 2,731,699 397,917







Shareholders' equity





Class A ordinary shares (par value of

US$0.000002 per share; 35,375,777 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and

June 30, 2019) - - - Class B ordinary shares (par value of

US$0.000002 per share; 35,071,400 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and

June 30, 2019) 1 1 - Additional paid-in capital 1,196,580 1,219,767 177,679 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,253) (2,984) (435) Retained earnings 2,144,968 2,248,289 327,500 Total Weidai Ltd. shareholders' equity 3,333,296 3,465,073 504,744 Noncontrolling interests 8,739 5,180 755 Total shareholders' equity 3,342,035 3,470,253 505,499 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,354,708 6,201,952 903,416

Weidai Ltd. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)







Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

RMB RMB US$

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data)



Net revenues:





Loan facilitation service fees 766,930 758,463 110,483 Post facilitation service fees 83,464 89,011 12,966 Other revenues 51,617 21,436 3,123 Financing income 86,666 68,664 10,002 Less: Funding costs (38,977) (30,865) (4,496) Net financing income 47,689 37,799 5,506 Total net revenues 949,700 906,709 132,078 Provision for loans and advances (244,124) (252,293) (36,751) Net revenues after provision for

loans and advances 705,576 654,416 95,327







Operating costs and expenses:





Provision for financial guarantee

liabilities (53,872) (82,710) (12,048) Origination and servicing expenses (376,374) (319,082) (46,480) Sales and marketing expenses (48,873) (76,429) (11,133) General and administrative expenses (76,093) (58,237) (8,483) Research and development expenses (25,549) (30,219) (4,402) Total operation costs and expenses (580,761) (566,677) (82,546)







Income from operations 124,815 87,739 12,781 Interest income, net 12,358 9,584 1,396 Government subsidies 10,591 10,513 1,531 Other (expenses)/income, net (710) 12,494 1,820 Net income before income taxes 147,054 120,330 17,528 Income tax expenses (38,096) (13,438) (1,957) Net income 108,958 106,892 15,571 Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (3,566) (3,571) (520) Net income and comprehensive

income attributable to Weidai

Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 105,392 103,321 15,051 Earnings per share:





Basic 1.50 1.47 0.21 Diluted 1.49 1.46 0.21 Shares used in earnings per share

computation:





Basic 70,447,177 70,447,177 70,447,177 Diluted 70,929,790 70,662,869 70,662,869

Weidai Ltd. UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)







Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

RMB RMB US$

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





Net income 108,958 106,892 15,571 Add:





Share-based compensation expenses 25,624 23,187 3,378 Adjusted net income 134,582 130,079 18,949

SOURCE Weidai Ltd.

Related Links

http://weidai.investorroom.com

