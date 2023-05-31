Weideman Group Hires Daniel C. Kim as Director of Procurement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weideman Group, one of California's top lobbying and consulting firms, is proud to announce that Daniel C. Kim has joined the firm as Director of Procurement. Kim is a nationally recognized leader in government operations with over 20 years of executive level experience at the state and local levels. He will lead Weideman Group's growing procurement practice, which provides clients with unparalleled expertise and guidance on their government procurement objectives.

As the Director of the California Department of General Services (DGS) for two governors, Kim developed deep knowledge of state policy, procurement, and regulations. Kim led the State's COVID-19 Logistics and Commodity Movement Taskforce, which purchased and delivered over $2.8 billion in emergency supplies and services. He also served as Chair of the California Pharmaceutical Collaborative, a multi-agency work group formed to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

"We are thrilled to have Dan join our team," said Weideman Group Principal Mark Weideman. "His extensive experience in procurement and government operations will be invaluable to our clients as we help them partner with government entities who are looking for innovate solutions to big problems."

Prior to joining DGS, Kim served as the Chief Deputy Director of Operations for the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), where he oversaw all CDPH operations, including the Office of Regulations. Kim has also served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and worked at the executive levels for the county governments of Yolo, Sacramento, and San Francisco.

"I am excited to join such a respected firm as Weideman Group," said Kim. "I look forward to working with the talented team here and applying my experience to provide our clients with the highest level of service."

About Weideman Group

Weideman Group is California's premier full-service lobbying and consulting firm, known for achieving significant procurement, legislative, regulatory, and political objectives.

Contact:

Bethany Heckman, Director of Operations, Weideman Group at [email protected]

Daniel C. Kim, Director of Procurement, Weideman Group [email protected]

SOURCE Weideman Group