Weifang Changle, Shandong: Empowering Innovation with Electricity and Promoting Green Development

WEIFANG, China, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bustling production line, machines roar and operate at high speeds, rapidly completing the production and packaging of bags of alpha gypsum, which are then directly loaded into containers via conveyor belts. This batch of over 50 tons will be transported to Xiamen for premium home decoration production.

At the gypsum powder production workshop of Shandong Jiedun Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shandong Yingxuan Industrial Co., Ltd., the Rainbow Communist Party Member Service Team from the State Grid Changle Electric Power Supply Company, Shandong is on-site providing a "one-on-one" butler-style service for the company's electrical equipment.

"The raw material for producing alpha and beta gypsum is the solid waste—citric acid crude gypsum—produced during the citric acid production process. We have independently developed a crystallization production process, which is a pioneering technology in the industry," said Li Jinsheng, Vice General Manager of Shandong Yingxuan Industrial Co., Ltd. "Reliable electricity is an essential support for our production. The 'electricity butler' provides comprehensive services for project implementation and innovative research and development."

Similarly, the production workshop of Shandong Haoshun Machinery Co., Ltd. is also bustling. This national-level specialized and innovative "little giant" enterprise is working with great innovation and diligence. The production line is running at full capacity, with workers busily performing spot welding, assembly, packaging, and other procedures. In just the first quarter, the company received a large number of vehicle parts orders from China National Heavy Duty Truck Group, achieving an output value of approximately 45 million yuan.

"Here is your company's detailed electricity efficiency report for May from the 'Green State Grid' APP. Let me analyze the recent electricity usage for you…" The "2+1" flexible team from the State Grid Changle Electric Power Supply Company,Shandong visited the enterprise to conduct an energy efficiency diagnostic service. They guided customers to choose the optimal energy usage plan through the efficiency calculation report. The funds saved on energy use were invested in research and innovation, significantly enhancing the company's industrial strength.

"Currently, we have obtained three authorized invention patents and 39 utility model patents. We have received provincial-level 'Gazelle Enterprise', Shandong famous brand enterprise, Weifang 'Invisible Champion' enterprise, high-tech enterprise, and other honors," said Qian Mingxing, Deputy General Manager of Haoshun Machinery.

Throughout Changle, many enterprises like Jiedun Environmental and Haoshun Machinery are advancing towards "new" and "green" development. The State Grid Changle Electric Power Supply Company, Shandong actively conducts "visit+" services. By using the "Precision Scanning" customer profiling application system and on-site visits, they accurately understand customer electricity needs, proactively help enterprises formulate reasonable energy usage strategies, and improve production efficiency. Additionally, they utilize multiple online and offline channels and platforms to provide customer electricity services, refining management measures from equipment maintenance to power supply security. With differentiated and meticulous "exquisite services," they optimize the electrical business environment, expanding development space and fostering innovative breakthroughs for enterprises.

SOURCE State Grid Changle Electric Power Supply Company Shandong