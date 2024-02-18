Weifang Intangible Cultural Heritage of China Appears at the Spring Festival Gala of the the Year of the Loong in Arras, France

News provided by

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

18 Feb, 2024, 14:25 ET

WEIFANG, China, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Recently, an art feast for the Spring Festival in the the Year of the Loong was held in Arras, France. This evening party has become a platform for Chinese New Year celebrations in France, as well as a window for French people to understand China's development and culture.

At the evening party, local French students and overseas Chinese played the flute, performed songs and dances, and recited poetry together... From classical dance to modern music and traditional opera, each program showcased the diverse charm of Chinese culture. Chinese culture has been passed down for thousands of years, blooming with charming radiance in France.

In addition, a special exhibition titled "Weifang Intangible Cultural Heritage Overseas Tour" was held on site, hosted by the Weifang Municipal Government Information Office. On each booth, Weifang has a dazzling array of intangible cultural heritage works, including Spring Festival couplets, Paper Cuttings, kites, and New Year pictures. The person in charge of the booth introduces the folk customs and production technology behind the works to foreign friends on the spot, and warmly invites visitors to experience Weifang's traditional culture.

"Try it, you will find it is very simple." Zhang Songzheng patiently guides visitors to learn traditional Chinese Paper Cuttings. It is reported that he comes from Shanghai, studied in Lille, and currently resides in Alaska. On the booth next to him, local people are watching tea ceremony performances and appreciating calligraphy works.

After the evening party, Alaska researchers and one of the organizers of the Student Union, Wink Mway, said, "It's great to see young people interested in China's language and culture. Young people are a guarantee of good cooperation between China and France."

In recent years, more and more overseas students and local people have participated in the activities of the French Spring Festival Gala. The the Year of the Loong Gala not only comforted the homesickness of overseas students and Chinese, but also demonstrated the attitude and feelings of a new generation of young people.

Also from this source

A Chinese Weifang girl makes the world hear the "voice of China"

This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Recently, the story of a Chinese girl playing the erhu and spreading...

A "Chinese New Year Flavor" Spring Festival Gala was held in Germany

This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. "The beauty was stunning, and this party with a strong Eastern charm gave me a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.