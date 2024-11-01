WEIGEL BROADCASTING CO. TO AIR MILWAUKEE BUCKS GAMES ON FREE OVER-THE-AIR TELEVISION ON WMLW THE M

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weigel Broadcasting Co. and the Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up to broadcast Bucks games for the second consecutive season. Weigel is broadcasting five Bucks games on its independent station WMLW The M this season. Viewers can watch WMLW over-the-air on channels 49.1/58.3, Spectrum channels 7/8/608/982/1007, DIRECTV channel 49, Dish Network channel 49, and AT&T U-Verse channels 7/1007.

The free over-the-air scheduled broadcasts debut on Wednesday, December 4 with the Bucks at home to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 PM. The matchup against the Nuggets in Denver on March 26 will be seen on WMLW The M and simulcast statewide in Spanish on Telemundo Wisconsin.

Here's a look at the full schedule of Bucks games on WMLW The M:

DATE TIME OPPONENT STATION Wednesday, December 4 7:00 PM vs. Atlanta Hawks WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3 Friday, January 31 7:00 PM @ San Antonio Spurs WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3 Wednesday, February 12 7:00 PM @ Minnesota Timberwolves WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3 Saturday, March 1 7:30 PM @ Dallas Mavericks WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3 Wednesday, March 26 8:00 PM @ Denver Nuggets WMLW The M,

Channels 49/58.3

TELEMUNDO WI

Channels 63/58.4

"We are so proud to partner with the Bucks again this season to bring games to fans in an affordable and convenient way," said Anne Brown, Vice President and General Manager of WMLW and WDJT.

"In simulcasting select Bucks games in partnership with Weigel, we will give more fans an easy and affordable way to watch their favorite team," said Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. "We're excited to team with Weigel again to expand our viewing options for fans."

"We are elated to build the relationship with the Bucks to distribute must see matchups across Weigel's unparalleled broadcast footprint in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin," said Evan Fieldman, Executive Vice President of Weigel.

The Bucks TV broadcast team of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson, and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines, will announce the games. These five games are a simulcast of the FanDuel Sports Network production.

Free over-the-air television provides fans an easy and affordable way to watch the Milwaukee Bucks. Broadcast antennas to watch over-the-air television are widely available for purchase.

WMLW The M is seen on channels 49 and 58.3, Spectrum 7/8/608/982/1007, DirecTV 49, DISH 49, AT&T 7/1007, TDS Channel 7, Packerland Broadband 22/2.1.

WYTU Telemundo Wisconsin is found on channels 63.1/58.4, Spectrum Channel 1027/27, Spectrum/Charter 206/17, Dish Network 17, AT&T U-Verse 3007/27.

About Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and operates national television networks, as well as local broadcast stations throughout the country. Weigel is a leader in broadcast television with MeTV, Memorable Entertainment Television, the number one rated multicast network, as well as the Movies! Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the Catchy Comedy Network, the H&I - Heroes & Icons Network, the Start TV Network and the Dabl Network in association with the CBS Television Stations, the Story Television Network and the MeTV Toons Network in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery. Weigel produces the original network TV programs Svengoolie, Toon In With Me, and Collector's Call. Weigel's local stations include CBS, ABC, The CW, MyNet, Telemundo and Univision network affiliates, offering a mix of entertainment programing, local news and professional and college sports broadcasts. Weigel and its affiliate companies broadcast network and independent television stations serving New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Portland, St. Louis, Nashville, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Milwaukee, Albuquerque, Des Moines, Green Bay, South Bend, Evansville and Rockford. Weigel is the creator of the nationally syndicated music format MeTV FM. For more information on Weigel, visit: https://www.weigelbroadcasting.com/.

