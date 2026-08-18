Weigel's Partners with Tote AI to Power the Next Generation of Store Operations Across Its Fleet

The 90-store retailer joins Tote AI to bring an AI-native point-of-sale platform to its stores throughout Tennessee

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tote AI today announced a new partnership with Weigel's, one of the nation's leading convenience retailers, to bring Tote's AI-native point-of-sale (POS) platform to all 90 of its stores throughout Tennessee. The partnership will help streamline store operations, support future innovation, and provide a flexible technology platform designed to grow alongside the business.

The partnership reflects Weigel's ongoing commitment to investing in technology that enhances the customer experience while equipping store teams with better tools. "We're a big believer in the power of technology to make our stores better and our associates more productive," said Doug Yawberry, President and CEO of Weigel's. "Tote AI gives us a platform that can grow and evolve as quickly as our business does. We're excited to build with a partner who shares our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our customers and our store teams."

Throughout its history, Weigel's has embraced innovation as a way to better serve customers and support store teams. This partnership with Tote AI continues that tradition by investing in technology designed for the next generation of retail.

"Weigel's is a great example of where the industry is headed," said Shyam Rao, Founder and CEO of Tote. "They've built a beloved brand through decades of investing in their customers, their communities and their people. We're thrilled to partner with a team that's just as excited as we are about what's possible when innovation and hospitality come together."

Tote's AI-native POS platform brings together point of sale, back office, foodservice and intelligent store operations in a single cloud-based platform designed to continuously improve as technology advances. The platform enables retailers to move faster, simplify operations and take advantage of new capabilities as they emerge.

Weigel's joins a growing group of forward-thinking convenience retailers choosing Tote AI, including Huck's Market, Spinx, and Loop Neighborhood Markets. Together, these partnerships reflect accelerating momentum toward AI-native retail infrastructure across the convenience industry.

For Weigel's, the partnership is about more than new technology. It's about building toward a shared vision for the future of the store experience.

"At Weigel's, we've always believed innovation should make life easier for both our customers and our employees," said Yawberry. "We're excited to partner with Tote to build a platform that helps us continue delivering on that commitment for years to come."

About Tote AI

Tote AI is building the AI-native commerce platform for convenience retail. Combining modern point of sale, back office, foodservice and AI-powered store operations into a single cloud platform, Tote helps retailers simplify operations, empower store teams and continuously adopt new innovations without the limitations of legacy technology. Leading convenience retailers across North America trust Tote to power the next generation of retail.

About Weigel's

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and operated East Tennessee business. Weigel's is a trusted name in the convenience store industry, known for its commitment to providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service. Weigel's operates 90 convenience stores, a commissary, a dairy, and a bakery. The bright, spacious stores represent state-of-the-art convenience retailing, premium customer service, and locally sourced products. Weigel's is dedicated to enhancing the convenience store experience for its valued customers.

Fabiola Camacho

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SOURCE Tote.ai