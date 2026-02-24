Huck's Market Breaks New Ground as First C-Store Chain to Successfully Deploy a Modern AI-Native POS System

135-store Midwest retailer completes pioneering first implementation of Tote.ai's next-gen AI platform, demonstrating the viability of next-gen technology for fuel and convenience operations.

CARMI, Ill. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huck's Market, an employee-owned convenience store chain operating 135 locations across the Midwest, and Tote , the AI-Native point-of-sale platform specifically built for fuel and convenience retail, today announced the successful live-store deployment of Tote's platform at Huck's Market's flagship location. The initial deployment in Carmi, Illinois, marks the beginning of a rapid chain-wide rollout planned for completion by the end of 2026.

As Tote's first convenience store design partner, Huck's Market played a hands-on role in shaping the platform's development, providing real-world operational insights that helped build technology specifically focused on usability, visual design, and store workflows. The partnership demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation and willingness to embrace new technology to deliver better experiences for both store associates and customers.

"We've always been willing to invest in technology that can truly make a difference for our customers and our team," said Murat Tokad, president and CEO of Martin & Bayley, Inc., parent company of Huck's Market. "Working with Tote from the earliest stages allowed us to influence how this platform works in real-world convenience store operations. We're proud to be the first to bring this technology to our customers and demonstrate what's possible when retailers embrace innovation."

"Huck's Market embodies the kind of forward-thinking approach we built this platform to support," said Shyam Rao, founder and CEO of Tote. "Their willingness to be our first convenience store design partner, valuable operational insights, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences made them the ideal partner to prove what modern technology can do for fuel and convenience retail. Murat and the entire Huck's leadership team had a clear vision early on for what this platform could deliver, and we're honored to deliver a platform that meets their exacting standards."

The deployment addresses long-standing frustrations with legacy point-of-sale systems that have failed to keep pace with evolving customer expectations and operational demands. Early feedback from Huck's in-store team highlights faster transactions, easier product lookup, and a visually clean, intuitive interface that feels like a clear departure from outdated systems. Managers also pointed to clearer transaction guidance, including improved visibility into EBT-eligible items, as a meaningful day-to-day improvement that reduces confusion for both staff and customers. Built-in on-screen assistance further supports teams by providing quick access to POS help and training guidance directly at the register.

Customer response has been equally positive. The upgraded customer-facing display creates a more inviting checkout experience, making it easier for shoppers to enter loyalty numbers, sign up for the loyalty program, understand their purchase, and engage with prompts, such as Huck's Market's round-up donation program.

"Our associates are excited about working with a system that actually makes their jobs easier," Tokad continued. "Whether they're managing the morning rush or processing fuel transactions, the platform supports them with the tools they need to deliver the kind of service Huck's Market is known for."

The initial deployment includes self-checkout, with additional point-of-sale and fuel capabilities rolling out in subsequent phases as Huck's Market prepares to expand the platform across its full store network.

For Huck's Market's operations and IT teams, the move to a centralized, cloud-based management system has simplified tasks such as fuel price updates, which previously required remote access to in-store systems or on-site intervention. The new dashboard allows changes to be made centrally and pushed to stores in real time.

Tote's hardware-agnostic approach enabled Huck's Market to modernize without replacing existing terminals, reducing implementation complexity and cost while maintaining operational continuity. The platform's AI-powered features provide real-time support for store associates, reducing training requirements and improving confidence in handling customer interactions, a critical advantage in an industry characterized by high turnover.

About Huck's Market

Huck's Market is an employee-owned convenience store chain operating 135 locations across the Midwest. Founded as a family business by Frank Bayley and Bob Martin and structured as an employee-owned company through its ESOP program, Huck's Market is committed to serving local communities with fresh, made-from-scratch food, quality fuel, and friendly service. The company is headquartered in Carmi, Illinois, and supports charitable causes through its Karing for Kids initiative.

For more information about Huck's Market, visit www.hucks.com .

About Tote

Tote is transforming fuel and convenience retail with AI-native point-of-sale technology built specifically for the industry. The company's "one customer, one cart" architecture unifies forecourt and in-store operations to drive higher revenue per visit and operational efficiency. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Tote was founded in 2022 by proven enterprise retail technology leaders, including the former CEO of Punchh, which was acquired for nearly $600M. Tote received $22.6 million in funding in August 2025. For more information, visit www.tote.ai .

Media Contact:

Alex Plant

[email protected]

SOURCE Tote.ai