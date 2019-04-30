Weigh-In-Motion System Market Worth $1,656 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Weigh-In-Motion System Market by Type (In-Road, Bridge Weigh, Onboard), Vehicle Speed (Low, High), Component (Hardware, Software & Services), End Use Industry (Highway Toll, Oil & Refinery, Logistics), Sensors, function and Region-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Weigh-In-Motion System Market is estimated to be USD 913 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,656 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.89%. The increasing government initiatives towards intelligent transportation system, increasing public-private partnerships (PPPs), increasing traffic congestion, and low cost compared with static weigh system are projected to drive the Weigh-In-Motion System Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Weigh-In-Motion System Market"

77 – Tables

51 – Figures

163 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242065043

The low-speed WIM system segment is estimated to be the largest Weigh-In-Motion System Market, by vehicle speed

The low-speed WIM system segment is estimated to dominate the Weigh-In-Motion System Market. The low-speed system offers various advantages such as low operating cost, low maintenance, ease of installation, and higher accuracy than the high-speed weigh-in-motion systems. Low-speed systems are installed in logistics centers, oil & refinery, agriculture, and mining industries. According to inputs from industry experts, industries such as mining and agriculture are potential markets for the low-speed WIM system. In Asia Pacific and North America, most of the highway tolls are equipped with low-speed weigh-in-motion systems. The key reason behind the high adoption rate of a low-speed weigh-in-motion system in the Asia Pacific region is the low cost compared to the high-speed weigh-in-motion system. In North America, regularity authorities do not allow a system with lower accuracy.

The onboard system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Weigh-In-Motion System Market during the forecast period

The onboard weigh-in-motion system is fitted to the vehicles, rather than to the road. This system can transfer vehicle weight information at any point of time from a moving vehicle to the data storage system. As of 2019, the onboard system had a very less market share. However, it is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. According to insights from industry experts, the onboard system is the future of the WIM system market. Onboard weigh-in-motion system has numerous advantages over other systems. It has low cost, requires less maintenance, and can work at any vehicle speed.

Europe and Asia Pacific are estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market for weigh-in-motion system, respectively

Europe is estimated to be the largest Weigh-In-Motion System Market during the forecast period due to increased freight traffic and free movement of goods between European countries, which have increased traffic in national and international highways in toll plazas. WIM systems are used to detect overweight vehicles without disturbing the traffic flow. The Asia Pacific WIM system market is estimated to be the fastest growing market because of increasing investments in intelligent transportation system, smart traffic management, and smart cities, especially in China and India.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=242065043

Some of the key players in the Weigh-In-Motion System Market are Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Q-Free (Norway), METTLER TOLEDO (US), Avery Weigh-Tronix (Illinois Tool Works) (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), International Road Dynamics (Quarterhill) (US), Kistler (Switzerland), TransCore (Roper Technologies) (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), and EFKON (Austria).

Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market

by Machine Learning (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, NLP), Application (Semi & Full-Autonomous, HMI, Platooning), Offering (Hardware, Software), Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Truck Platooning Market by Type (DATP, Autonomous), Systems (ACC, AEB, FCW, GPS, HMI, LKA, BSW), Sensor (Lidar, Radar, Image), Services (Telematics- ECall, ACE, Tracking, Diagnostics, & Platooning- Pricing, Match Making), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/weigh-in-motion-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets