Weight Management Devices Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Apollo Endosurgery Inc. & Cybex International Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Some of key Weight Management Devices Players:

The weight management devices market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Cybex International Inc.

Duke University Health System

Health System Fitness World

Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Life fitness

Life Time Inc.

Mexico Bariatric Center

Olympus Corp.

TECHNOGYM SpA

Weight management devices market - Drivers & Challenges

The weight management devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity. However, factors such as risk factors associated with bariatric surgeries may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Weight management devices market -Revenue Generating Segment



The weight management devices market share growth by the fitness equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rise in the prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases and the significant increase in the demand for fitness equipment in gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, slimming centers, and commercial weight loss centers will facilitate the growth in this segment.

Weight Management Devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Fitness equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Surgical equipment - size and forecast 2021-2026

Weight Management Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Weight Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.65 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Cybex International Inc., Duke University Health System, Fitness World, Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Life Time Inc., Mexico Bariatric Center, Olympus Corp., and TECHNOGYM SpA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio