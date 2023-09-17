Weight Management Devices Market to grow by USD 4.57 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Growing obese Population - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weight Management Devices Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the weight management devices market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 4.57 billion. The increasing prevalence of obesity is notably driving the weight management devices market growth. Obesity has been linked to causing many other diseases. For instance, according to data provided by the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK, there were 11,117 hospital admissions directly attributable to obesity in the country during 2018-2019. Furthermore, factors such as high consumption of saturated fatty acids and high salt intake, physical inactivity, and the marketing of food and non-alcoholic beverages increase obesity rates. Hence, such factors drive the weight management devices market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Weight Management Devices Market 2023-2027
  Market Challenge - Factors such as the risk factors associated with bariatric surgeries may impede market growth. Generally, the risk factors associated with bariatric surgeries such as roux-en-Y gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and sleeve gastrectomy. Such surgeries treat obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, among many other diseases, but various side effects are associated with invasive bariatric surgeries. The side effects include acid reflux, anesthesia-related risks, chronic nausea and vomiting, dilation of the esophagus, inability to eat certain foods, infection, stomach obstruction, weight gain, or failure to lose weight. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the weight management devices market during the forecast period.

The weight management devices market is segmented by Type (Fitness equipment and Surgical equipment), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The weight management devices market share growth by the fitness equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rise in the prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases and the significant increase in the demand for fitness equipment in gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, slimming centers, and commercial weight loss centers will facilitate the growth in this segment. 
  38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for weight management devices in North America. Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2026.

Key Companies in the Weight Management Devices Market:

AbbVie Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cousin Biotech, Cutera Inc., Duke University, Fitness World, Garmin Ltd., Golds Gym Club Holding LLC, Into Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Life Fitness, Medtronic Plc, Mexico Bariatric Center, Nokia Corp., Olympus Corp., Qardio Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Spatz FGIA Inc., TECHNOGYM SpA

Weight Management Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cousin Biotech, Cutera Inc., Duke University, Fitness World, Garmin Ltd., Golds Gym Club Holding LLC, Into Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Life Fitness, Medtronic Plc, Mexico Bariatric Center, Nokia Corp., Olympus Corp., Qardio Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Spatz FGIA Inc., and TECHNOGYM SpA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

