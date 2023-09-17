Weight Management Devices Market to grow by USD 4.57 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Growing obese Population - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weight Management Devices Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the weight management devices market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 4.57 billion. The increasing prevalence of obesity is notably driving the weight management devices market growth. Obesity has been linked to causing many other diseases. For instance, according to data provided by the National Health Service (NHS) of the UK, there were 11,117 hospital admissions directly attributable to obesity in the country during 2018-2019. Furthermore, factors such as high consumption of saturated fatty acids and high salt intake, physical inactivity, and the marketing of food and non-alcoholic beverages increase obesity rates. Hence, such factors drive the weight management devices market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Weight Management Devices Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Factors such as the risk factors associated with bariatric surgeries may impede market growth. Generally, the risk factors associated with bariatric surgeries such as roux-en-Y gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and sleeve gastrectomy. Such surgeries treat obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, among many other diseases, but various side effects are associated with invasive bariatric surgeries. The side effects include acid reflux, anesthesia-related risks, chronic nausea and vomiting, dilation of the esophagus, inability to eat certain foods, infection, stomach obstruction, weight gain, or failure to lose weight. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the weight management devices market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The weight management devices market is segmented by Type (Fitness equipment and Surgical equipment), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The weight management devices market share growth by the fitness equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rise in the prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases and the significant increase in the demand for fitness equipment in gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, slimming centers, and commercial weight loss centers will facilitate the growth in this segment.

will be significant for revenue generation. The rise in the prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases and the significant increase in the demand for fitness equipment in gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, slimming centers, and commercial weight loss centers will facilitate the growth in this segment. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for weight management devices in North America . Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2026. View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Weight Management Devices Market:

AbbVie Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cousin Biotech, Cutera Inc., Duke University, Fitness World, Garmin Ltd., Golds Gym Club Holding LLC, Into Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Life Fitness, Medtronic Plc, Mexico Bariatric Center, Nokia Corp., Olympus Corp., Qardio Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Spatz FGIA Inc., TECHNOGYM SpA

Related Reports:

The weight loss supplement market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,066.13 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online stores and retail outlets), type (pills, powder, and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The growth of online retail stores is notably driving the market growth.

The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market size is expected to increase to USD 85.26 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.58%. The report extensively covers smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market segmentations by retail channel, price range, and geography. The increasing health consciousness is notably driving the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market growth.

Weight Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cousin Biotech, Cutera Inc., Duke University, Fitness World, Garmin Ltd., Golds Gym Club Holding LLC, Into Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Life Fitness, Medtronic Plc, Mexico Bariatric Center, Nokia Corp., Olympus Corp., Qardio Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Spatz FGIA Inc., and TECHNOGYM SpA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio