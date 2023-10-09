Weight Management Market to grow by USD 85.5 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Get insights on complete bundle report with Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weight Management Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.95% and an estimated increase of USD 85.5 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the increasing number of obese populations across the world. However, factors such as marketing of weight management products and services may impede market growth. The weight management Market is segmented by Type (diet, equipment, and services), Distributional Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Weight Management Market 2023-2027

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: The probiotic dietary supplements market share is expected to increase by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72%. This report extensively covers the probiotic dietary supplements market segmentation by application (nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, food and beverages, and infant formula) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Ketogenic Diet Market: The global ketogenic diet market share is expected to increase to USD 1.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report extensively covers ketogenic diet market segmentation by product (supplements, beverages, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Weight Management Devices Market: The Weight Management Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2022 and 2027. This weight management devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fitness equipment and surgical equipment), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Slimming Tea Market: The slimming tea market share is expected to increase by USD 8.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. This report extensively covers the slimming tea market segmentation by product (green tea, herbal tea, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Fitness App Market: The fitness app market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2022 and 2027. This fitness app market report extensively covers market segmentation by gender (female and male), application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

