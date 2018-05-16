Weight-Shedding Secret, Sensa Clinical, Makes a Comeback at Retailers Nationally This Spring

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring swings into full bloom and bikini preparation season dawns, one of the most successful brands in the history of weight-loss supplements, Sensa, is making a comeback as Sensa Clinical. A formidable foe to the winter muffin top, the new Sensa Clinical is a unique sprinkle-on formula that works in two ways: it blocks up to 350 calories every time you use it as directed‡, plus it inhibits the release of the hunger hormone ghrelin. The revolutionary, clinically validated weight-loss formula works by keeping the body from metabolizing calories. Sensa Clinical retails for $59.99 for a 30-day supply and can be found at Kohl's, GNC, and Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide, as well as at www.SensaClinical.com.

Sensa Clinical is a flavorless granulated powder you simply sprinkle over a meal rich in complex carbs. The proprietary formula activates immediately as food hits the stomach, blocking calories and suppressing your hunger hormone. Clinical research shows that subjects using the functional compound in Sensa Clinical lost an average of 6.4 pounds in just 30 days.

The Sensa trademark was acquired by Voss Laboratories, which is part of the Basic Research family of science-based nutraceutical and cosmeceutical brands such as SeroVital, Zantrex and GF-9. Basic Research also launched the cosmeceutical powerhouse product: StriVectin. "We have extensive knowledge in product development and an excellent scientific talent pool that flawlessly executes the creation of safe, efficacious products that help our customers live the life they really want," said Gina Daines, Chief Marketing Officer of Voss Laboratories.

The experts at Voss loved the original Sensa's sprinkle-on mode of action, but they completely reformulated Sensa Clinical with highly effective, research-backed ingredients. "Clinical research shows that subjects lost an average of 6.4 pounds in 30 days," said Dr. Amy Heaton, Ph.D., and Director of Scientific Affairs for Voss Laboratories. "Taking into account their baseline metabolic characteristics and the 2,000 to 2,200 calorie eating plan they followed, the weight loss achieved equates to an additional 150-350 calories blocked per day. The research showed the formula also suppresses a hunger hormone called ghrelin and had a dramatic effect on feelings of fullness, so subjects felt full faster and stayed full longer. We chose the compounds for this formula based on numerous published clinical trials that have been performed throughout national and international universities and scientific institutions."

About: Sensa Clinical is a unique sprinkle-on weight-loss formula distributed by Salt Lake City-based Voss Laboratories. Sensa Clinical works by keeping the body from metabolizing calories, as well as by suppressing the hunger hormone ghrelin. A flavorless powder that is sprinkled on food once a day, the newly reformulated Sensa Clinical contains a functional compound that has been clinically validated to block up to 350 calories every time you use it as directed‡. Voss Laboratories acquired the Sensa trademark in 2017.

Media contact:

Alyson Dutch

310 456 7151

†Use in conjunction with the simple meal plan provided within the Sensa Clinical packaging. Read the entire label and meal plan before use. Individual results will vary.

‡In a clinical trial of the key compound in Sensa Clinical, subjects lost an average of 6.4 lbs. in only 30 days. Taking into account their baseline metabolic characteristics and the 2,000-2,200-calorie diet plan they followed, the weight loss achieved equates to an additional 150-350 calories blocked per day. While the study subjects achieved their dramatic weight loss without the addition of a prescribed exercise program, adding a sensible exercise regimen to your healthy lifestyle should only enhance your results.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

