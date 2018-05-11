Weight Watchers To Present At The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) today announced that Nick Hotchkin, Chief Financial Officer and President, Emerging Markets, will present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA.
The presentation will be held on Thursday, May 17 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at www.weightwatchersinternational.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days.
About Weight Watchers International, Inc.
Weight Watchers is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group meetings, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity and positive mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the Weight Watchers approach to healthy living, please visit www.weightwatchers.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at www.weightwatchersinternational.com.
Contact Information:
Investors:
Corey Kinger
212-601-7569
corey.kinger@weightwatchers.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weight-watchers-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-300647207.html
SOURCE Weight Watchers International, Inc.
Share this article