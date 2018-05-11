Weight Watchers To Present At The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) today announced that Nick Hotchkin, Chief Financial Officer and President, Emerging Markets, will present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA.

The presentation will be held on Thursday, May 17 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at www.weightwatchersinternational.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days.