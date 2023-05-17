Weights & Biases and Lambda Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Deep Learning and AI

News provided by

Weights & Biases

17 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weights & Biases and Lambda today announced a strategic partnership to bring the infrastructure and MLOps tools required for AI and deep learning workloads to enterprises of all sizes.

The Weights & Biases MLOps platform integrates with NVIDIA-accelerated systems provided by Lambda, including compatibility with Lambda's Cloud powered by NVIDIA GPUs, laptops, workstations, servers, and clusters. This combination is leveraged by enterprises developing cutting-edge computer vision and natural language processing algorithms.

"As frictionless access to compute becomes a bigger determining factor in AI success, Weights & Biases is proud to partner with Lambda, one of the leading NVIDIA GPU cloud providers for AI and machine learning development," said Seann Gardiner, VP of Business Development and International Business, Weights & Biases. "The combination of Lambda's compute infrastructure and Weights & Biases' MLOps platform arms ML developers with critical tools to create cutting edge machine learning algorithms for all kinds of use cases, such as computer vision and generative AI."

As part of the strategic partnership, Weights & Biases can be purchased through Lambda. With this relationship, enterprises can now acquire both the infrastructure and the MLOps software for their ML engineers through Lambda, and leverage Lambda's expertise to implement and manage the Weights & Biases platform with the Lambda Cloud, workstations, servers, and clusters accelerated by NVIDIA.

"The addition of the Weights & Biases MLOps platform to the Lambda portfolio allows Lambda to provide the complete ML development environment for enterprises of all sizes," said Robert Brooks, VP of Sales, Lambda. "The combination of Lambda's Echelon NVIDIA GPU systems and Weights & Biases has been used to accelerate computer vision and natural language processing use cases across a wide variety of industries."

About Weights & Biases
Weights & Biases is the leading developer-first MLOps platform that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps workflow to accelerate ML activities. Used by over 500k ML practitioners including teams at OpenAI, Lyft, Blue River Technology, and Toyota, Weights & Biases is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

About Lambda
Founded and led by deep learning engineers, Lambda provides deep learning infrastructure including a GPU cloud service, on-prem servers, GPU clusters, GPU workstations, and GPU laptops to customers such as Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Research, Tencent, Kaiser Permanente, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Caltech, and the Department of Defense. Find out more at www.lambdalabs.com.

Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Weights & Biases

Also from this source

Weights & Biases Unveils New Suite of Tools to Support Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps)

Weights & Biases Unveils Integrations with NVIDIA AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.