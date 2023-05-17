Weights & Biases and Lambda Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Deep Learning and AI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weights & Biases and Lambda today announced a strategic partnership to bring the infrastructure and MLOps tools required for AI and deep learning workloads to enterprises of all sizes.

The Weights & Biases MLOps platform integrates with NVIDIA-accelerated systems provided by Lambda, including compatibility with Lambda's Cloud powered by NVIDIA GPUs, laptops, workstations, servers, and clusters. This combination is leveraged by enterprises developing cutting-edge computer vision and natural language processing algorithms.

"As frictionless access to compute becomes a bigger determining factor in AI success, Weights & Biases is proud to partner with Lambda, one of the leading NVIDIA GPU cloud providers for AI and machine learning development," said Seann Gardiner, VP of Business Development and International Business, Weights & Biases. "The combination of Lambda's compute infrastructure and Weights & Biases' MLOps platform arms ML developers with critical tools to create cutting edge machine learning algorithms for all kinds of use cases, such as computer vision and generative AI."

As part of the strategic partnership, Weights & Biases can be purchased through Lambda. With this relationship, enterprises can now acquire both the infrastructure and the MLOps software for their ML engineers through Lambda, and leverage Lambda's expertise to implement and manage the Weights & Biases platform with the Lambda Cloud, workstations, servers, and clusters accelerated by NVIDIA.

"The addition of the Weights & Biases MLOps platform to the Lambda portfolio allows Lambda to provide the complete ML development environment for enterprises of all sizes," said Robert Brooks, VP of Sales, Lambda. "The combination of Lambda's Echelon NVIDIA GPU systems and Weights & Biases has been used to accelerate computer vision and natural language processing use cases across a wide variety of industries."

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the leading developer-first MLOps platform that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps workflow to accelerate ML activities. Used by over 500k ML practitioners including teams at OpenAI, Lyft, Blue River Technology, and Toyota, Weights & Biases is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

About Lambda

Founded and led by deep learning engineers, Lambda provides deep learning infrastructure including a GPU cloud service, on-prem servers, GPU clusters, GPU workstations, and GPU laptops to customers such as Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Research, Tencent, Kaiser Permanente, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Caltech, and the Department of Defense. Find out more at www.lambdalabs.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Weights & Biases