Weights & Biases Rolls out Major Enhancements to its Developer-First MLOps Platform at Fully Connected Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weights & Biases today announced two significant new enhancements - W&B Models and W&B Launch - to its industry-leading MLOps platform during Fully Connected , the company's inaugural user conference. These latest additions will further support W&B in its mission to build the best tools for ML practitioners and enterprises that accelerate their ML activities in a seamless and optimized end-to-end ML workflow.

"We are very excited to announce the availability of both Launch and Models here at our first user conference," said Phil Gurbacki, VP of Product. "W&B is enabling companies like Cohere, OpenAI, and MidJourney to build the next generation of AI technology, and that's well-represented by the enthusiasm of our community and the problems they're trying to solve with ML. We're confident that W&B users will quickly see the benefits of Launch and Models for accelerating model training, utilizing compute resources efficiently, managing models with more confidence, and having a more cohesive end-to-end ML workflow."

W&B Launch, now available on public preview, is an easy way to automatically package code and launch a job into any target environment, giving practitioners access to the compute resources they need while simplifying infrastructure complexity with their MLOps teams. Launch will also make it easy to reproduce runs and both scale up and scale out ML activities across the board, representing a powerful new tool in an ML team's toolbox.

"Launch will allow us to accelerate our research in a wide variety of deep learning techniques, from NeRF (Neural Radiance Fields) to GNN (Graph Neural Networks)," said Orlando Avila-Garcia, AI Principal Researcher at ARQUIMEA Research Center. "Abstracting away the complexity of using the infrastructure for our researchers is very beneficial to our overall team. Launch greatly simplifies our work optimizing, experimenting with and benchmarking ML methods, letting us focus on reliability and reproducibility of results."

"Launch and MosaicML together will enable users to easily kick off reproducible configurations," said Hanlin Tang, CTO and co-founder at MosaicML. "This reproducibility is critical to debugging loss spikes and data quality problems. We look forward to a seamless integration where, with W&B Launch, ML engineers can experiment faster on the MosaicML platform."

W&B Models, now generally available to all W&B users, is a scalable way to govern ML model lifecycles in a central repository and enable cross-functional discovery and collaboration. With reproducibility and lineage tracking capabilities that allow users to track exactly when a model moved from staging to production, W&B Models helps customers maintain high-quality models in production over time.

Both enhancements, already deeply adopted by global enterprise customers, will continue to build on the tremendous traction and momentum Weights & Biases has achieved in the last 12 months. The company nearly doubled its employee base year-over-year and expanded operations across EMEA and APAC, with the opening of offices in Berlin, London, Tokyo, and the hiring of sales leadership in those regions to meet the growing worldwide need for ML tools.

Akira Shibata, who joined Weights & Biases as Country Manager, Japan earlier this year, said: "The appetite for machine learning is unmatched and Weights & Biases is delivering on the promise of machine learning for organizations everywhere. Today's new platform introductions and our recent momentum underscore our commitment to delivering the future of ML – in every region across the globe. We're proud to partner with ML practitioners who are trailblazing the industry."

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the leading developer-first MLOps platform that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps workflow to accelerate ML activities. Used by top ML practitioners including teams at NVIDIA, OpenAI, Lyft, Blue River Technology, Toyota, and MILA, Weights & Biases is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

