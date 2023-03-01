Weights & Biases to Showcase Machine Learning Innovation at Fully Connected User Conference, March 15

Inaugural event will highlight hottest trends in machine learning, including large language models, image generation, and open science

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weights & Biases, the developer-first MLOps platform, announced today it is hosting Fully Connected, a global event for the data community. This real-world ML conference for practitioners, by practitioners, is taking place March 15 and will focus on the most important trends in the field, from large foundational models to MLOps and what's to come in 2023 and beyond.

The conference will feature a keynote from Weights & Biases CEO Lukas Biewald focused on the future of ML, including trends like large language models, image generation, and open science, as well as new problems ML might be able to solve to have a positive impact on the world. Attendees will also hear from a broad lineup of data luminaries about their real-world ML projects and experiments, including: Jeremy Howard, Founder and Researcher at fast.ai; Shreya Shankar, PhD candidate at University of California, Berkeley; Diego Casabuena, Machine Learning Engineer at Spotify; Stella Biderman, Executive Director of EleutherAI; and senior leadership from Stability AI.

"Every day, I am inspired by the ways our customers and partners use ML to solve some of the world's most complex challenges – everything from fighting fraud to helping farmers more efficiently and safely produce food," said Biewald. "With the Fully Connected conference, our mission is to bring together the people and organizations who use ML in interesting and innovative ways to foster conversations about real-world applications and about what's possible in the years to come."

Check out the full agenda to learn more and sign up for this complimentary, can't-miss event at FullyConnected.com and follow along using #builtwithwandb.

