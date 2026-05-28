Weihai Medison Launches VEMERIX, Anchoring Its Minimally Invasive Surgery Platform on a Korea Joint Research Institute

Chinese manufacturer brings 30+ years of senior research experience in laser energy, NPWT and biopreparations — and a Korea Joint Research Institute partnered with Seoul National and Yonsei universities — to urology, vascular and perioperative care.

WEIHAI, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., a Chinese medical-device manufacturer founded in 2003 in Shandong Province, today launched VEMERIX, a new international brand positioning the company as a Minimally Invasive Surgery Total Solution Platform serving three clinical priorities: urology, vascular surgery and perioperative care. The brand is anchored by Medison's Korea Joint Research Institute and a senior research team with more than 30 years of cumulative experience in laser energy, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and biopreparations.

VEMERIX consolidates Medison's NMPA-registered devices into a focused portfolio across the three target specialties. In urology, the brand carries the company's disposable circumcision device platform — five NMPA-registered SKUs including the CE-marked Auto-Circumcision Ring — designed for high-throughput outpatient surgery. In vascular surgery, the brand carries the 1470 nm endovenous laser energy platform built around Medison's NMPA-registered single-use medical laser fiber. In perioperative care, the brand carries the Medical Vacuum NPWT Pump, the NMPA-registered Scar Gel, a hypochlorous-acid disinfectant range and aesthetic injection devices.

Underpinning the platform is the Medison Korea Joint Research Institute, a multidisciplinary R&D arm collaborating with senior PhD researchers from Seoul National University, Yonsei University, PNS Precision Research Institute and MFC Research Institute. The institute's development program spans urology, vascular intervention, wound-repair gel formulations and aesthetic medicine — including prostate vapor ablation, endovenous varicose treatment and radiofrequency aesthetic devices — and supplies formulation work for VEMERIX consumable lines.

Medison's core technical differentiation sits in laser energy and surgical consumables. The company's NMPA-registered single-use medical laser fiber is engineered to match the performance standards of the leading international reference devices for endovenous laser ablation, and pairs with a partner-supplied diode laser source for the treatment of varicose veins.

"VEMERIX is how we present Medison to the world," said Lily (Lianhua) Nan, Founder of Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. "For two decades we have provided R&D and contract manufacturing for other brands. With VEMERIX, we are bringing that technical depth — more than 30 years of senior team experience in laser, NPWT and biopreparations, backed by our Korea Joint Research Institute — into a brand we own end-to-end."

Beyond the laser line, VEMERIX includes a Sterile Single-Use Injection Needle registered to NMPA Class III — China's highest medical-device regulatory category — alongside a syringe-assist injector device for aesthetic and hydrofacial workflows. The company maintains NMPA registrations spanning Classes I, II and III, and intends to broaden its laser fiber applications across additional clinical indications beyond the current endovenous use case.

Medison manufactures from a 2,000-square-meter plant in Weihai operating Class-100K cleanrooms and an ethylene-oxide sterilization line. The company is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, holds more than 50 granted patents, was designated a Shandong High-tech Enterprise in 2018, and is listed on China's NEEQ (New Third Board). Products ship to countries across six continents, including markets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Southeast Asia.

International distributors, clinical teams and hospital procurement officers can review the full product catalogue, registration documents and clinical references at https://vemerix.com or request samples through the company's contact page.

About VEMERIX

VEMERIX is the international brand of Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., positioned as a Minimally Invasive Surgery Total Solution Platform for urology, vascular surgery and perioperative care. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Yangting, Weihai, Shandong, China, Weihai Medison combines a 2,000-square-meter Class-100K manufacturing base with the Medison Korea Joint Research Institute — a multidisciplinary R&D arm partnered with senior researchers from Seoul National and Yonsei universities and leading Korean research institutes. The VEMERIX portfolio centers on laser energy and surgical consumables, supported by NMPA-registered devices, 50+ patents, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality systems, and senior researchers with 30+ years of cumulative experience in laser, NPWT and biopreparations. VEMERIX products ship to distributors and clinical partners across six continents. More information is available at https://vemerix.com.

Media Contact:

Ernest Salus Kim

Public Relations — Press Inquiries

Weihai Medison Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 400-811-7709

https://vemerix.com/contact

Ref: [email protected]

SOURCE WEIHAI MEDISON (VEMERIX brand)