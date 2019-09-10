Weil Partners with Columbia Business School to Train Incoming and Third-Year Associates

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP announced that the Firm is partnering with Columbia Business School Executive Education to offer a new business skills and financial literacy training program to incoming and third-year U.S.-based associates.

"At Weil, we have always trained our associates to be commercially minded business lawyers so that we as a Firm can effectively partner with our clients to help them achieve strategic goals. This new enhanced training will further our impact here," said Weil Executive Partner Barry Wolf. "The program also supports our new advancement protocol, announced last spring, under which we are shortening our partner and counsel track by two years."

Amir Ziv, faculty director of the program and a professor of Professional Practice at Columbia Business School, commented: "We designed this curriculum with Weil through a collaborative process. Columbia Business School faculty that are part of the Weil program are at the forefront of research in their respective fields, and we look forward to teaching actionable skills to Weil associates that will support them in their professional development."

The four sessions for incoming associates will take place over two full-days during Weil's annual week-long New Associate Orientation in the Firm's New York office the week of September 23. In addition, Weil is partnering with Columbia to offer a separate full-day training session on more advanced business skills for all third-year associates in November. These programs are in addition to the approximately 200 other training sessions offered within the Firm for associates throughout the year.

The curriculum for incoming associates will include courses on doing business globally; corporate governance; an introduction to accounting, financial principles and valuation; and effective communication strategies. The agenda for third-year associates will address more advanced concepts, such as team dynamics and motivation; earnings quality and revenue recognition; and negotiating effectively. The program was tailored for Weil's practice and reflects feedback from associates, counsel and partners.

David Yohai, Co-Chair of Weil's Professional Development Committee, commented: "What makes our program unique is that incoming associates will learn how to practice with a commercial mindset upon entering the Firm, and then have a chance to build on these concepts in their actual work experience and through additional training. During their third year, they will again take part in immersive business training, allowing them to leverage their experience and apply principles of leadership and team management in their day-to-day work."

Annemargaret Connolly, Co-Chair of Weil's Professional Development Committee, commented: "Business-savvy lawyers who can speak the language of their clients and understand their concerns provide more valuable service, and we are very excited to partner with Columbia Business School in this endeavor."

About Weil

Founded in 1931, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP has been a preeminent provider of legal services for more than 80 years. With approximately 1,100 lawyers in offices on three continents, Weil has been a pioneer in establishing a geographic footprint that has allowed the Firm to partner with clients wherever they do business. The Firm's four departments, Corporate, Litigation, Business Finance & Restructuring, and Tax, Executive Compensation & Benefits, and more than two dozen practice groups are consistently recognized as leaders in their respective fields.

About Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School is the only world-class, Ivy League business school that delivers a learning experience where academic excellence meets with real-time exposure to the pulse of global business. The thought leadership of the School's faculty and staff members, combined with the accomplishments of its distinguished alumni and position in the center of global business, means that the School's efforts have an immediate, measurable impact on the forces shaping business every day. To learn more about Columbia Business School's position at the very center of business, please visit www.gsb.columbia.edu.

