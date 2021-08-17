Weild & Co. on Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Companies List

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Weild & Co. earned a place on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. While many American businesses slowed down due to the pandemic, COVID-19 validated Weild & Co.'s decentralized investment banking model and opened new avenues to investment banking professionals.

Weild & Co. is revolutionizing investment banking by harnessing the power of the cloud. Its platform brings together independent and proven professionals to collaborate and deliver better results - from anywhere. In the midst of the pandemic, Weild & Co. grew to support professionals in twenty (20) states and four (4) countries. The company expects to bring investment banking to all fifty (50) states in a movement designed to support innovation, job growth and social impact.

Today, in joining the Inc. 5000 list , Weild & Co. is proud to be among past honorees including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, and Microsoft.

"Weild & Co. making the Inc. 5000 is a great achievement. It is a validation of our revolutionary vision to bring Investment Banking to Main Street and to drive economic growth, innovation and social impact. While other businesses slowed down, the Pandemic validated the need for our business model and our growth accelerated," said David Weild, CEO of Weild & Co. "For the first time, qualified professionals were broadly looking to work remotely to achieve better work-life balance. This award is just the start of an accelerating movement to broaden access to capital and deliver investment banking services to underserved markets."

This year's list of 5000 proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Founded in late 2016, this is the first year Weild & Co. is on the Inc. 5000 list. The company's growing network of professionals and affiliate firms have successfully advised numerous clients across a range of industries and transaction types including M&A, private placements of equity and debt and access to public markets including SPACs.

Weild & Co. is widely recognized for the reputation of its founder, David Weild. Weild is the former Vice Chairman of The NASDAQ Stock Market and is regarded by many as the "Father of the JOBS Act ." The firm has strong leadership and a management team offering over 100 years of relevant experience.

Weild & Co., based in New York and Colorado, is an established decentralized investment bank that enables investment bankers to deliver better results for corporate clients and their investors. Its unique platform strategy empowers registered professionals to offer a broader spectrum of corporate finance and capital raising services from anywhere. Weild & Co. embraces diversity and believes different experiences and perspectives enrich us and our industry, thus igniting our vision to fuse the world of investment banking with a better quality of life. For more information, visit our website weildco.com . Weild & Co., Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary Weild Capital, LLC (DBA Weild & Co.) is a Member of FINRA | SIPC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

