Weill Cornell Medicine and MEDX Xelerator Sign Xplore Program Agreement

News provided by

MEDX Xelerator

27 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK and OR YEHUDA, Israel, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weill Cornell Medicine Enterprise Innovation and MEDX Xelerator have signed a venture creation agreement. The goal of the agreement, which is part of the MEDX Xelerator Xplore program, is to support medical innovation by clinicians addressing large unmet clinical needs identified during the course of their daily work. 

Dr. Lisa Placanica, Senior Managing Director, Center for Technology Licensing at Weill Cornell Medicine said, "Physicians at Weill Cornell will have an opportunity to explore proposed medical technology solutions that address unmet clinical needs with the MEDX Xelerator Innovation Lab. We look forward to connecting our innovations with MEDX's cross-disciplinary team. Weill Cornell Medicine, in cooperation with the incubator, will jointly commercialize the selected solutions."

MEDX Xelerator CEO Shai Policker said, "This is our first Xplore cooperation agreement with a medical center based in the United States following similar collaborations in Israel. This multidisciplinary approach to innovation is extremely important in the medical field. It combines the ideas and expertise of engineers with the deep clinical know-how of physicians to create new solutions."

The newly created companies will receive an initial investment of up to $1M from MEDX Xelerator, mainly funded by the Israeli Innovation Authority, and the ongoing support from the Center for Technology Licensing at Cornell University. 

Areas of interest include cardio-vascular, urology, minimally invasive procedures, interventional oncology, neuro-vascular applications, medical robotics, women's health, and digital solutions for disease management and remote therapy.

About MEDX Xelerator  

MEDX Xelerator is a leading medical device and digital health-focused investor and incubator operating under the auspices of the Israel Innovation Authority. Current partners and collaborators include Boston Scientific, Sheba Medical Center, West Pharmaceuticals and other investors. In cooperation with its partners and collaborators, MEDX Xelerator identifies and nurtures high impact medical ventures that fill major, unmet clinical needs with big markets, to benefit patients, physicians and investors alike. The incubator's team works closely with the portfolio companies to consistently achieve outstanding clinical and business milestones in a capital efficient way.

For more information, please visit https://www.medxelerator.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222853/Shai_Poicker_Dr_Lisa_Placanica.jpg

Media Contact:
Marjie Hadad
General Manager
Must Have Communications
[email protected]
1-917-790-1178 or +972-54-536-5220

SOURCE MEDX Xelerator

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.