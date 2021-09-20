Weinberg Capital Group Acquires Drake Waterfowl Systems

CLEVELAND, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberg Capital Group ("WCG") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Drake Waterfowl Systems ("Drake" or the "Company"), a leading provider of hunting, fishing, and casual apparel for outdoor enthusiasts sold under the Drake brand name. Based in Olive Branch, MS, Drake offers a complete line of apparel ranging from jackets to headwear, as well as a wide variety of complementary products such as waders, blinds, and accessories.

Founded in 2002, Drake was the first company to design innovative, technical apparel specifically for waterfowl hunting. Over the last two decades, Drake has grown to become an authority in the category and has built a highly loyal customer base through its continued focus on product quality. In addition to its waterfowl offering, Drake also offers branded apparel for deer hunting (Non-Typical), turkey hunting (Ol' Tom), and fishing (Drake Performance Fishing), as well as casual apparel for men, women, and children. Today, Drake sells its products through its extensive big box and dealer retail network and on its website.

"We look forward to partnering with management to build on Drake's strong legacy within the hunting and outdoor enthusiast community," said WCG Partner Nick Leiby.

"We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to partner with WCG to take our brands to the next level while remaining true to the core values that got the Company to where it is today," said Drake CEO John Woodard. "Success in the outdoor industry starts and ends with relationships and being easy to do business with, a philosophy shared by WCG."

WCG is actively seeking add-ons for Drake.

About Drake Waterfowl Systems

Since 2002, Drake has been the industry leader in the design and innovation of technical hunting and fishing apparel and accessories. Headquartered in Olive Branch, MS, the Drake family of brands include: Drake Waterfowl Systems®, Non-Typical by Drake®, Ol' Tom®, Drake Performance Fishing®, Drake Clothing Company®, and McAlister®. Drake offers hunters and anglers high-quality technical apparel, footwear, and field accessories essential for waterfowl hunters, deer and big game hunters, turkey hunters, freshwater anglers, and upland bird hunters. Drake strives to help make lifelong memories in the field and on the water amongst family and friends today and for future generations. For more information, visit www.drakewaterfowl.com.

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, OH based family office that invests in well-positioned middle market companies located throughout the U.S. with annual revenue from $10 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. WCG seeks to partner with management teams and leverage its flexible, long-term capital to maximize value for all stakeholders. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution. For more information, visit www.weinbergcap.com.

