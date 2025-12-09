Weinberg Capital Group Announces Acquisition of Pinson Valley Heat Treating

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberg Capital Group ("WCG") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Pinson Valley Heat Treating. ("PVHT" or the "Company"), a five-decade-plus-old specialty heat-treating company that serves the aerospace and defense, industrial, and automotive end markets.

"We are excited to partner with Don Hendry, Benny Grissom, and their talented team," said Chip Weinberg, Managing Partner at WCG. "Pinson Valley has a long history of success, and we are committed to building on that legacy by investing in its continued growth while preserving the company's strong reputation for quality, customer service, and on-time delivery."

Post close, Both Benny and Don will be investors in the Company and continue in their current roles. Together they commented on the transaction: "We are excited to join forces with WCG as we enter the next phase of growth. Their expertise and resources will strengthen our ability to serve our customers and expand our business. Most importantly, this transition will be seamless for our customers and partners, as our entire team will remain in place to drive future success."

Weinberg Capital Group is actively seeking add-on acquisitions for PVHT, particularly companies offering complementary thermal-processing capabilities, geographic coverage, or value-added metallurgical services.

About Pinson Valley Heat Treating

Founded in 1970, T.A. Parker and his wife, Elinor, started Pinson Valley Heat Treating using T.A.'s 36 years of experience at Chicago Bridge and Iron Co.; the Company began with one furnace, primarily doing stress relief of welded products, but today offers vacuum heat-treating, atmospheric quenching, and an array of other heat-treatment services.

Transaction Advisors:

Legal: Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Accounting & Tax Diligence: Citrin Cooperman

Debt Financing: Candlewood Partners

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, OH-based family office investing in well-positioned middle-market companies across the U.S. The firm targets businesses with annual revenue of $10 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. WCG partners with management teams and leverages its flexible, long-term capital to maximize value for all stakeholders. The firm's current portfolio spans industries including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution.

For more information, visit www.weinbergcap.com .

SOURCE Weinberg Capital Group