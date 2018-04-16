Weinberg Foundation Announces New Program Officer

Prior to joining the Weinberg Foundation, Millett served as the Chief Operating Officer of Civic Works, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that transforms the lives of Baltimore residents through community service and skills development. Each year, Civic Works serves 200 AmeriCorps members, 100 job trainees, 3,000 volunteers, and more than 15,000 low-income Baltimore-area residents.

"During his time at Civic Works, Earl oversaw several programs, including services focused on meeting the needs of older adults," said Aaron Merki, Managing Director, Programs and Grants and Program Director, Older Adult Services for the Weinberg Foundation. "We had the opportunity to work with Earl on one of the Foundation's key initiatives—the expansion of the Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors (HUBS) project, which provides home modifications and repairs to help older adults remain independent. He is a highly regarded professional who has been one of Baltimore's most effective nonprofit leaders for many years now, and we are thrilled to have him join the Weinberg Foundation team."

Millett also managed Civic Works' Community Lot Team and Baltimore Conservation Leadership Corps, which teach young adults job skills while transforming vacant lots into community parks and gardens. In addition, he led food and farm programs, including Real Food Farm and the Baltimore Orchard Project, as well as the Baltimore Energy Challenge, which provides energy education and energy saving retrofits throughout the City.

Before joining Civic Works, Millett served with the Peace Corps in Ecuador as an environmental extension agent at the Charles Darwin Foundation. In that role, he taught environmental and science education in Spanish at five schools and worked with agricultural operators to improve agricultural production on the Galapagos Islands.

Millett earned his B.A. in Geography and Environmental Systems from the University of Maryland Baltimore County. He is a member of the Greater Baltimore Committee Leadership Class of 2016 and a recipient of Smart CEO's 2017 Executive Management Award. In addition, he is engaged in several volunteer roles, including the Green School of Baltimore's PTO. Millett resides in Baltimore with his wife Elizabeth Alex and their eight-year-old daughter.

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States, provides approximately $100 million in annual grants to nonprofits that provide direct services to low-income and vulnerable individuals and families, primarily in the United States and Israel. Grants are focused on meeting basic needs and enhancing an individual's ability to meet those needs with emphasis on older adults, the Jewish community, and the Foundation's priority communities of Maryland, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, rural communities in the United States, and the State of Israel. The trustees, some of whom also serve as executive officers of the Foundation, are Chair Robert T. Kelly, Jr., Donn Weinberg, Alvin Awaya, Fay Hartog-Levin, and Paula B. Pretlow. Rachel Garbow Monroe serves as the Weinberg Foundation's President and Chief Executive Officer. For more information, please visit www.hjweinbergfoundation.org.

