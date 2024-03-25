Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Announces 8 Attorneys Recognized as 2024 "Super Lawyers"

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that eight of the firm's attorneys have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists for 2024. Receiving New Jersey Super Lawyers designations this year are founding partner Bari Z. Weinberger; partners Robyn Howlett, Rachel Partyka, Mara Dooskin and Dianna Cavaliere; and attorney Richard Outhwaite. Attorneys Jessica Budrick and Wayne Perry have been honored among this year's New Jersey Rising Stars.

"Receiving this distinction is incredibly meaningful to all of us. It represents high regard by our peers in the family law community and recognition of the depth of legal care we provide our family law clients. We are honored by this accolade," said certified matrimonial attorney Bari Weinberger, founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, speaking on the firm's behalf.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Each year, no more than 5% of lawyers in New Jersey are selected to receive the Super Lawyers honor; only 2.5% of lawyers statewide are selected for Rising Star designation. Selection is based on statewide surveys of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Ms. Weinberger and Ms. Howlett have achieved Supers Lawyers status for over a decade.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is equally delighted to announce numerous other attorney and firm-wide awards and honors earned over the past several months:

Partners Bari Weinberger , Robyn Howlett and Rachel E. Partyka , and the Honorable Phillip J. Maenza, a retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge and of counsel with the firm, were all recently named to the 2024 Best Lawyers in America® list in the field of Family Law, with Judge Maenza receiving a special distinction for Family Law Mediation.

Ms. Weinberger and Ms. Howlett were recognized as Best New Jersey Lawyers for Families by NJ Family Magazine.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group was honored as a Best Law Firm for 2024 by US News & World Report, an esteemed designation based on client and peer reviews.

"Safeguarding our clients in their divorce and family matters, protecting their rights and their relationships with their children, bringing them great security and peace of mind now and in the future…this our focus every single day in caring for our clients. We are thrilled by the recognition of our attorneys and entire firm for making such a positive difference in the lives of so many," confirms Weinberger.

