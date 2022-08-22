Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Announces Best Lawyers Accolades, New Partners

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that partner and firm founder Bari Z. Weinberger and partner Robyn Howlett have been named to the 2023 Best Lawyers in America® list, one of the legal profession's oldest and most respected peer-reviewed honors. Firm attorney Ryan Russell was also recognized as a Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for 2023.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Announces New Accolades and Two New Firm Partners

"Robyn, Ryan and I are delighted to be honored as Best Lawyers in America…it's so humbling to know that our legal care for our family law clients is held in such high regard by our peers in the New Jersey legal community," said Bari Weinberger.

Ms. Weinberger and Ms. Howlett, both certified matrimonial law attorneys and recognized New Jersey family law experts, have been named to the Best Lawyers in America list for multiple years. Among her other accolades, Ms. Weinberger was recently named a Best Lawyer for Families by NJ Family magazine and also won a NJLJ Legal Award for attorney mentorship. Ms. Howlett and Ms. Weinberger have been honored by New Jersey Super Lawyers for several consecutive years. Mr. Russell has been named a Super Lawyers: Rising Star in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"Any award that any of us receive is always a testament to the support we give each other as attorneys. Our firm works as a team to provide our clients with the highest level of legal excellence as we advocate for them in their divorce and family law matters," according to Ms. Weinberger.

There is more cause for celebration at Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group as the firm also announces two new partners at the firm: Dianna Cavaliere, a longtime family law attorney in the firm's Parsippany office, and Corrine Cooke, who recently joined the firm's Mount Laurel office.

"Our team is celebrating big achievements this summer and we're thrilled for Dianna and Corrine to step into new leadership roles. It energizes all of us in our steadfast commitment to our clients to be their best legal advocates," Ms. Weinberger confirmed.

