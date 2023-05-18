Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys Recognized As 2023 "Super Lawyers"

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that three firm attorneys have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists for 2023. Receiving New Jersey Super Lawyers designation are founding partner Bari Z. Weinberger and partner Robyn Howlett. Attorney Jessica Budrick is honored among this year's New Jersey Rising Stars.

"Robyn, Jessica and I are honored to be held in such high regard by the family law community and to have our deep care for our family law clients recognized by Super Lawyers. This distinction is incredibly meaningful for us," says certified matrimonial attorney Bari Weinberger, founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Each year, no more than 5% of lawyers in New Jersey are selected to receive the Super Lawyers honor; only 2.5% of lawyers statewide are selected for Rising Star designation. Selection is based on statewide surveys of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Ms. Weinberger and Ms. Howlett have achieved Supers Lawyers status for over a decade.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is also pleased to confirm other attorney and firm-wide accolades received in 2023:

- Partners Bari Weinberger and Robyn Howlett were named 2023 Best Attorneys in New Jersey by US News & World Report.

- Ms. Weinberger and Ms. Howlett were recognized as Best New Jersey Lawyers for Families 2023 by NJ Family Magazine.

- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group was honored as a Best Law Firm for 2023 by US News & World Report, a designation based on client and peer reviews.

"Our team is laser-focused on providing our divorce and family law clients with masterful guidance in their family law matters. It is wonderful to receive these accolades, but truly the best reward will always be seeing our clients relaxed and thriving because our care made a difference," notes Weinberger.

About Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

With offices located in Parsippany, Freehold, Hackensack, and Mount Laurel, award-winning Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group assists client throughout New Jersey in all their family law matters, including divorce, custody, alimony, domestic violence, adoption and all other family law matters. To experience the Weinberger difference, schedule an initial consultation with one of the firm's family law attorneys.

