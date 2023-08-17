Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys Recognized in 2024 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that managing partner Bari Z. Weinberger, partners Robyn N. Howlett, Rachel E. Partyka, and Raquel Vallejo, and the Honorable Phillip J. Maenza, a retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge and of counsel with the firm, have been named to the 2024 Best Lawyers in America® list in the field of Family Law.

This year's honors mark consecutive annual recognitions for Ms. Weinberger (2020 -2024) and Ms. Howlett (2021 - 2024), and distinguished first-time inclusions for Ms. Partyka, Judge Maenza, and Ms. Vallejo.

"It is an extraordinary honor to be recognized by our peers for our dedication to providing unparalleled service to our clients. Robyn and I are humbled to once again be named to the Best Lawyers in America list and thrilled to share this accolade with several of our esteemed colleagues," stated Bari Weinberger.

Judge Maenza's 42-year legal career, including a decade serving on the New Jersey Superior Court, has distinguished him as an accomplished arbitrator and mediator. Judge Maenza's fair and amiable approach has helped countless parties quickly reach efficient resolutions in their matters.

Partner Rachel E. Partyka is a Certified matrimonial attorney, an advanced credential earned by fewer than 2% of attorneys statewide. Rachel is a highly regarded by her peers as a family law litigator with a nuanced understanding of complex family matters.

Partner Raquel Vallejo is a Certified matrimonial attorney and member of NJSBA New Jersey Family Law Executive Committee, an appointment that reflects Raquel's true mastery of family law. 

The Best Lawyers in America® is one of the legal profession's oldest and most respected peer-reviewed honors, recognizing the top legal talents in specific practice areas. The selection process involves an exhaustive peer-review evaluation with over 83,000 industry-leading lawyers eligible to vote on the legal abilities of nominated lawyers.

"We pride ourselves on sharing legal mastery and knowledge, helping each other deliver the very best in care," Ms. Weinberger confirms. "Having our efforts acknowledged in such a significant way is truly wonderful."

About Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group
Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is New Jersey's largest law firm dedicated solely to divorce and family law matters. The team of highly skilled attorneys is committed to safeguarding and protecting clients' futures.

