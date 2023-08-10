Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Expands Team, Welcomes the Return of Hillary Piedra

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is excited to announce the recent expansion of its seasoned team as it welcomes new Partner Tamara Levine, attorneys Michael McGuire and Ryan Clark, and returning attorney Hilliary Piedra.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group welcomes 4 new team members. "Each attorney brings with them unique strengths and skills that enhance our family law services and enable us to provide the exceptional legal guidance our clients have come to expect," confirms Bari Weinberger.

"These newest members of our team bring additional strategic leadership and legal acumen to the firm, deepening our already expansive mastery in the field of family law. We are so happy to welcome these exceptional legal minds, including the very welcome return of Hillary Piedra," said Bari Weinberger, Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group founder and managing partner.

The firm's new hires offer a wealth of experience in various aspects of family law, enhancing the firm's capacity to serve a wide range of client needs.

Partner Tamara Levine joins the firm's Parsippany office after practicing family law for almost two decades in both New Jersey and New York. Drawing from her extensive background in mediation and collaboration settlement, and litigation, Tamara is highly regarded for her advanced skillset in creating personalized legal strategies for her clients.

Ryan Clark joins the firm's Freehold location. Formerly an Assistant District Attorney in Queens, New York, and a criminal defense attorney, Ryan now devotes his practice exclusively to family law. His formidable litigation skills are especially valuable to his clients dealing with complex and contested issues and for overlapping Tevis Claims.

Michael McGuire also joins the Freehold office. Michael previously practiced as a criminal defense and matrimonial attorney in New Jersey and New York, honing his skills in high-stakes and emotionally charged courtroom battles. Michael now devotes his practice exclusively to family law.

Return hire Hillary Piedra rejoins the firm's Parsippany office. Hillary is a noted family law attorney with vast skill and experience in all aspects of family and matrimonial matters. After moving to another firm in 2022, she is thrilled to return to her "home" team. As Bari Weinberger noted, "Hillary's decision to return is a testament to our firm's dynamic and supportive work environment. It's great to welcome her back to the firm family."

