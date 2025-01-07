Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Named Best Law Firm in New Jersey for 2025

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is proud to share the firm's inclusion on the prestigious Best Law Firms in New Jersey list for 2025. This esteemed ranking is the result of a rigorous selection process that combines client evaluation and peer assessments from fellow family law professionals. This is the fourth consecutive year the firm has earned this distinguished designation.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition for our unwavering commitment to protecting our family law clients and helping them achieve positive outcomes in their cases," said Bari Weinberger, family law expert, founder and Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group managing partner.

Since 2010, Best Law Firms® has served as a definitive law firm guide and trusted resource for those seeking authoritative legal insight. Through its comprehensive methodology, Best Law Firms identifies firms known for quality, specialized knowledge and commitment to excellence.

To be eligible for inclusion in Best Law Firms, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, a peer selection process that honors a small percentage of attorneys nationwide. Bari Weinberger and fellow firm partner Robyn Howlett have both been recognized as a Best Lawyer in America for several consecutive years.

The firm additionally qualified to Best Law Firms tiered list of law firms, a designation that reflects the highest level of respect a law firm can earn among other leading firms in the same communities and same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity. The Best Law Firms Tier 1 rating for both Family Law and Family Law Mediation ranks Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group as one of the highest-scoring firms for this award.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorneys have received numerous other awards and accolades over the past year. Recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Family Law are Bari Z. Weinberger, partners Dianna C. Cavaliere, Robyn N. Howlett, Carmela L. Novi, and Rachel E. Partyka, and the Honorable Phillip J. Maenza. Receiving New Jersey Super Lawyers designations this year were founding partner Bari Z. Weinberger; partners Dianna Cavaliere, Robyn Howlett, Carmela Novi, and Rachel Partyka; and attorney Richard Outhwaite. Additionally, Bari Weinberger and Robyn Howlett were honored as Best Lawyers for Families in 2024 by NJ Magazine.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Receiving recognition for our work is deeply meaningful because it reflects our commitment to the mission of protecting our clients' rights, their children, and their futures. We're honored to be able to serve and support our clients with the highest levels of legal excellence," confirmed Weinberger.

