Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Named "Best of NJ Family Law" by the New Jersey Law Journal

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that it has been named Best Family Law Firm in the New Jersey Law Journal's 2025 Best of NJ legal survey.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group was named "Best of NJ Family Law" in the New Jersey Law Journal's 2025 Best of NJ Legal Awards, as voted on by legal professionals statewide. "This honor reflects the trust placed in our team by both clients and legal professionals." - Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq.

The survey recognizes excellence among law firms and legal service providers across New Jersey, as voted on by other attorneys and other members of the legal community. Developed to help attorneys and law firm professionals identify the finest legal resources available, this first-place honor underscores Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group's long-standing reputation for high-quality representation in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody, alimony, and domestic violence matters.

"This honor reflects the commitment and skill of our entire team and the trust other legal professionals throughout New Jersey have in our ability to safeguard our clients' best interests and secure their futures," said Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq., founder and managing partner of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group. "We take great pride in being recognized for our dedication, diligence, and success in resolving even the most complex of family law issues."

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is one of New Jersey's most respected family law firms, with multiple offices across the state. The firm's attorneys are known for their depth of experience and for achieving positive outcomes that help families move forward with confidence. The firm and its attorneys are frequently recognized on annual Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers lists and have been named a Best Law Firm for multiple consecutive years.

"Our entire team is deeply honored by the confidence our peers and colleagues across New Jersey have placed in our ability to protect our clients and deliver on their goals," added Weinberger. "This Best of NJ Family Law award reflects our team's unwavering commitment to guiding clients through some of life's most difficult transitions with integrity, empathy, and skill. It's incredibly meaningful to see that dedication acknowledged by the legal community."

About the "Best of NJ Family Law" Award

The Best of NJ awards are based on the results of an annual reader survey conducted by ALM and the New Jersey Law Journal. Attorneys and legal professionals across New Jersey were invited to vote for those they consider the best providers across various categories of legal services. No fee was paid to be considered. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. Full Methodology.

About Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

With offices located throughout New Jersey, award-winning Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group assists clients throughout New Jersey in all their family law matters, including divorce, custody, alimony, domestic violence, adoption and all other family law matters. To experience the Weinberger difference, schedule an initial consultation with one of the firm's family law attorneys.

