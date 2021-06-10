Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group names three new partners

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group of New Jersey is pleased to announce that three firm attorneys have recently been promoted to partner. Newly appointed partners are Mara Dooskin, Rachel Partyka, and Raquel Vallejo.

"Mara, Rachel and Raquel each provide our clients with the highest level of legal care. They are vital to our team and it is an honor to now have them by my side as fellow partners," says Bari Z. Weinberger, firm founder and managing partner.

The firm's new partner each demonstrate a unique blend of excellence and achievement in family law.

Mara Dooskin, Esq.

Partner Mara Dooskin practices from the firm's Hackensack office. She is admitted to the New Jersey State Bar and New York State Bar and exclusively concentrates her practice in matrimonial and family law.

Among her legal accomplishments, Ms. Dooskin provided legal counsel for New York City's Administration for Children's Services, helping to protect the rights of the city's most vulnerable children. Through her work, she helped countless children in the welfare system find their place in safe and loving families.

Ms. Dooskin received a Top Ten ranking from the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys and has been named a Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Rachel Partyka, Esq.

Partner Rachel Partyka is a certified matrimonial attorney who practices from the firm's Freehold office.

As an active member of the New Jersey legal community, Ms. Partyka volunteers her time as a panelist in the Early Settlement Panel program in the Middlesex County family court where she assists other attorneys and litigants in reaching amicable resolutions in their matters. Ms. Partyka has been the recipient of a number of awards, including the Lisa and Kolin Pimental Award for Excellence in the Study of Domestic Violence Law & Commitment to Advocacy. She has also been named a New Jersey Super Lawyers and was recently recognized by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys for 10 Best Attorneys in Client Satisfaction and 10 Best Under 40 Attorneys in New Jersey.

Ms. Partyka is a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, Monmouth Bar Association and the Middlesex County Bar Association.

Raquel Vallejo, Esq.

Partner Raquel Vallejo practices from the firm's Parsippany office.

Ms. Vallejo is admitted to the New Jersey Bar, the New Jersey District Court Bar, the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court. Ms. Vallejo is presently a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the Morris County Bar Association, Union County Bar Association, The Essex County Barry I. Croland Family Law Inns of Court, and the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey, on which she serves as a Trustee at Large. She is appointed to the NJSBA Family Law Executive Committee and is an experienced panelist for the Morris County Family Court in the Early Settlement program. She was also a volunteer attorney for the Jersey Battered Women's Shelter.

Among her many recognitions, Ms. Vallejo has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star; Martindale-Hubbell Client Champion (Gold); and a Top 10 Under 40 Attorney by AIOFLA.

Ms. Vallejo is fluent in Spanish and conversational in Portuguese and has provided legal commentary on CNN Español and Telemundo.

About Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group's mission is to safeguard their clients' rights, children and futures. Founded in 2008, Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group represents clients throughout New Jersey, with offices in Parsippany, Bedminster, Cranford, Hackensack, Freehold, and Mount Laurel. Matters represented by the firm include divorce, child custody, child support, alimony and post-divorce issues, domestic violence, prenuptial and post-nuptial agreements, LGBTQ matters, and all other family law-related matters.

