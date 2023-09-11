Weiner Brodsky Kider PC Announced Today that Timothy Ofak has been Named Head of its Litigation Practice Group

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WBK is pleased to announce that Timothy Ofak has been chosen to lead its Litigation Practice Group. Tim is a seasoned litigator who has handled all aspects of complex litigation, as well as government investigations and related enforcement actions. When Tim joined the firm in 2016, he already had an established background in representing the financial services industry. Having now practiced in this area for 17 years representing independent mortgage companies, national and regional banks, and related companies, Tim is well-positioned to continue providing WBK clients with the expertise and exceptional service upon which they have come to rely.

"I'm thrilled to announce this promotion," said Mitch Kider, managing partner of WBK. "Tim's tenure with our firm has been one of exponential growth. His insightful approach combined with his industry knowledge make him an invaluable advisor to our clients facing government actions and private suits. Tim's strong character and amiable nature make him a pleasure to work with and well-suited to lead the group. Tim is absolutely ready for this new role." 

Tim received his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from The University of Michigan Law School. He previously served as law clerk to United States Magistrate Judge Marilyn Heffley in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Weiner Brodsky Kider PC has provided counsel to the financial services industry throughout the U.S. for more than four decades. WBK's attorneys are sought out for their knowledge, experience and insight in representing clients before federal and state courts and agencies that regulate the financial services industry. Whether it's a nationwide licensing project, critical compliance matters, or high-stakes litigation, clients rely on WBK to guide them through the intricacies of an ever-changing legal landscape.

