WEINSTEIN + KLEIN AND HOOD VENTURE COUNSEL ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinstein + Klein and Hood Venture Counsel are thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration that will bring new value to their clients and allow them to expand the scope and reach of the services they provide.

Hood Venture Counsel ("HVC"), founded in 2014, provides Fractional General Counsel services to startups and high-growth companies. The firm advises clients on corporate, securities, M&A, compliance, and intellectual property matters, giving growing businesses access to general counsel services on a schedule and a budget that fits their needs. Prior to starting the firm, managing partner Jon Hood served as the General Counsel of a New York City-based ed tech startup.

Weinstein + Klein ("W+K"), founded in 2019, advises new and growing companies on employment, corporate, and related matters. The firm's partners, Damien Weinstein and Brian Klein, have leveraged their significant combined experience to provide both transactional and litigation counsel to their clients. W+K focuses on proactively advising clients on best business and legal practices in an effort to avoid litigation, while also being mindful of the realities of managing a business (and employees) in today's environment.

As W+K and HVC collaborated on an increasing number of matters over the last year, they saw a hole in the market: growing companies with increasing legal needs that had to choose between smaller firms with less experience and fewer resources, and large firms that have significant manpower and expertise, but that often produce eye-popping invoices at the end of the month.

HVC and W+K are passionate about helping businesses of all sizes address their legal needs in a holistic and cost-effective manner. The firms' distinct but complementary services allow them to leverage one another's experience without resulting in significant added expense for their clients. For example, W+K's litigation practice gives clients access to a courtroom lawyer at the outset of a dispute, to better understand the litigation process if negotiations ultimately fail. Similarly, HVC's intellectual property (trademark and copyright) practice allows clients to determine what is their most valuable intellectual property and how to best protect it.

Additionally, both Damien and Brian (W+K founders) are licensed in New York and New Jersey. This gives HVC clients access to New Jersey counsel for matters specific to the Garden State.

HVC and W+K are thrilled at the launch of this new collaboration. Please join the firms for a launch event and lunch-and-learn on Thursday, September 14. Details will follow shortly.

Feel free to reach out to either firm anytime with questions or to schedule a free consultation.

